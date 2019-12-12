This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
All three Tracy teams vying for Delta Youth Football League Super Bowl berths won their opening playoff games.
An October 2010 trial date has been set for Melissa Huckaby, who is charged with the kidnap and murder of 8-year-old Sandra Cantu.
Tracy High’s varsity wrestling team begins a new season with hopes based on successes of past years.
Police are on the lookout for two armed men who robbed six Tracy businesses in the past two weeks.
A candlelight vigil has been held in front of the West Carlton Way home of murder victim Clayton “Cotton” Riggins.
A Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony brought Yuletide cheer to downtown Tracy.
Michael Teague, a 2004 graduate of West High, has completed California Highway Patrol training. He has been assigned to the Bridgeport area.
25 years ago — 1994
Tracy High senior Dan Paulson has qualified for the American Chorale Directors Association National Honor Choir, which will perform in March in Washington, D.C.
The start of the Christmas shopping season has been welcomed by stores in the Tracy Outlet Center and downtown Tracy.
With Michael Silva leading the way with 12 fourth-quarter points, the Tracy High Bulldogs downed East Union of Manteca, 52-39.
The Stockton Chorale performed its annual Christmas music concert at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Parents concerned about student safety on and near the Tracy High campus are forming a parent patrol composed of volunteers.
Senior running back Keith Kemp has been named winner of the Peter B. Kyne Trophy as the most valuable member of the Tracy High football team.
50 years ago — 1969
Some 300,000 people turned out for the Rolling Stones’ free rock concert at the Altamont Raceway in the hills west of town.
High school teachers have turned down a flexible days plan developed at UC Berkeley and want to implement a plan of their own.
Tracy High seniors Beth McClelland, Alice Spencer and Larry Gamino have been named among “Outstanding Teenagers of America.”
Tracy attorney Alfred Souza was among the speakers at the annual convention of Irrigation Districts Association of California in Los Angeles. Souza is chairman of the Delta Water Agency.
Army Warrant Officer William Pishner of Tracy has been awarded an Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster for bravery as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam.
Veterans of Foreign Post 1537 has marked 20 years of selling Christmas trees in Tracy.
75 years ago — 1944
Mrs. Dollie Nickerson has been notified that her oldest son, Army 1st Lt. Richard Nickerson, a fighter pilot, has been reported to be a prisoner of war in a German POW camp.
Sample ballots have been mailed to residents of Parker Acres in preparation for the Dec. 19 annexation election.
Robert J. Connolly, a P-38 Lightning flight leader in the Pacific, has been promoted to captain in the Army Air Forces.
100 years ago — 1919
Veterans of World War I are being urged to join an American Legion post that is being organized in Tracy.
Cars are being stopped on the highway (11th Street) by state officers, who are giving tickets to drivers whose cars don’t meet state standards for auto lights.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.