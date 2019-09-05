This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
Stephanie Neuerburg, a Tracy High senior, has written the script for “Oh My Darling,” a student-directed play that is opening in the Emma Baumgardner Theater.
Tracy firefighters have headed south to help fight wildfires in Southern California.
Charlie Manne has been appointed to the city planning commission. A native of San Jose, he was a member of West High’s first graduating class.
Brian Hollis and his wife, Tiffany, are operating Ever After Photography and Productions.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission found that Tracy Mayor Brent Ives violated conflict-of-interest laws in 2002 when he voted on a project of a firm he was doing business with through his private consulting firm. He received a warning.
The European Train Enthusiasts have set up their H.O. train operation in the Tracy Historical Museum.
25 years ago — 1994
Custom-built homes are selling at prices beginning at $294,500 at Mancuso Estates on Bates Road south of town.
Larry Evans is leaving for Asuncion, Paraguay, where he will serve a two-year mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated in 1993 from Tracy High and attended San Joaquin Delta College.
Rep. Richard Pombo, R-Tracy, has voted against a $30.2 billion crime bill passed by the House, instead backing a scaled-back version favored by opponents of gun control.
All five Tracy High candidates for International Baccalaureate diplomas successfully passed their qualification exams.
Services have been held for Annie Ohm Fisk, 101, a member of two Tracy-area pioneer families.
Tracyite Debbie Mahoney is appearing on the “Sally Jessy Raphael” television program, demanding that names of sexual offenders be made public.
50 years ago — 1969
Army Pfc. Keith Maier, a 1968 graduate of Tracy High, was reported to have suffered a leg wound while serving with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam.
New teachers in Tracy schools were welcomed during a luncheon in the Tracy Inn Gold Room. They also visited a number of Tracy businesses and industries.
Nick Eddy reports he has recovered from several injuries and expects to play for the Detroit Lions when they face the Washington Redskins in a nationally televised game.
Markku Alhopuro of Helsinki, Finland, is living with the Howard Alcock family while attending Tracy High as a sophomore in the Youth for Understanding program.
Herman Ender of Tracy has developed a new windrower as a harvesting tool for alfalfa hay.
Services have been held for Dr. L.G. Kineen, 86, a chiropractor who has been a Tracy resident since 1957.
75 years ago — 1944
The H.J. Heinz Co. has announced it has selected Tracy as the location of its new California factory.
Army 1st Lt. Glenn Pruitt has returned home after completing 58 missions as a B-25 pilot in the Pacific. He has been recommended for the Silver Star Medal.
The first steps are being taken to hold an election for annexation of Parker Acres (land north of Eaton Avenue) to Tracy.
100 years ago — 1919
A grass fire burned some 500 acres in the hills near Corral Hollow Canyon.
Plans to build facilities for the Byron-Bethany Irrigation Co. are being completed. There are 15,000 acres in the proposed district.
Peter Hansen, a pioneer farmer and community leader in the Lammersville area, has died. The native of Denmark first came to the Tracy area in 1857.
— Tracy Press archives
