This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2010
Mabel Teixeira Moitoso, who has lived in the Tracy area since she was 6 years old, is celebrating her 100th birthday.
West High’s wrestling team took a 39-21 win over Stagg in the team’s second Tri-City Athletic League match of the year. The quickest Wolf Pack win came on Matt Mahe’s pin of Stagg’s Jesus Cano in 23 seconds.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Leroy Ornellas of Tracy has urged business owners to take advantage of government programs aimed at boosting a sagging economy with 17% unemployment in the county.
Tracy race car driver Justin Philpott is getting geared up to compete in the Camping World Series this year. He was the 2009 champion at Stockton 99 Speedway.
Defense Distribution Depot San Joaquin is shipping emergency supplies to Haiti after a massive earthquake.
25 years ago — 1995
Rebecca Frame, who has been principal of Duncan-Russell High School, has been named as director of curriculum and student services for Tracy Public Schools, which includes high school and elementary students.
The San Joaquin Farm Bureau is asking county supervisors to halt shipments of pumped groundwater into the Delta-Mendota Canal for sale downstream.
Parents living in a subdivision in west Tracy are concerned since they learned that a convicted child molester is living in their midst.
Teacher Mickey McGuire is the new president of Tracy Friends of the Library.
Retired Tracy High home economics teacher Rena Cross has reached her 100th birthday. She came to Tracy in 1928 from Elgin, Oregon.
50 years ago — 1970
Straightening of Sixth Street to provide a direct truck route in that part of Tracy has been approved by the City Council on a 3-2 vote.
John H. Hughes and C.W. “Pete” Peterson, both charter members of the Tracy Rotary Club in 1930, were given special recognition at the 40th anniversary dinner of the service club in the Tracy Inn Gold Room.
A representative of Petaluma Cooperative Creamery told the Tracy City Council that the dairy co-op wanted to purchase an 11-acre site at the corner of Grant Line Road and MacArthur Drive for a plant producing cottage cheese and powdered milk.
Professional Aviation Inc. is planning to establish a pilot training school at Tracy Municipal Airport.
75 years ago — 1945
Two Tracy soldiers have been reported missing in action in Europe — Pfc. Arthur Haugh with the Seventh Army in southern France and Pfc. Jose Reyes with an infantry unit in Germany.
Pfc. Claude Gibbons has been released from a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines. He was captured in 1941 soon after the U.S. entered World War II.
Army Capt. Donald J. Dunwoody has returned home from duty in Tehran, Iran, where he was commander of a railroad locomotive maintenance company of the Persian Gulf Command.
100 years ago — 1920
Trustees of the Tracy Elementary School District have voted to purchase property on the western end of 10th Street as a site for a new school. (Originally West Park School, it is now the Stein campus.)
The Naglee-Burk Irrigation Association, established in 1912, is being converted into an irrigation district with taxing powers.
— Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.