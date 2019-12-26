10 years ago — 2009
A two-story display of holiday lights at the home of Edgar and Evette Perez, 2864 Redbridge Road, was judged first in the home and grounds division of the Tracy Rotary Club’s Holiday Decorating Contest.
Home Depot has opened a 657,000-square-foot transfer warehouse distribution center at 14000 E. Pescadero Drive in the Northeast Industrial Center.
A gang killing is Tracy’s fifth homicide of 2009.
Depray Celestine was named winner of the Peter B. Kyne Trophy as the MVP of the Tracy High football team. Dexter Alcala won the John C. Kimball Trophy as West High’s top football player.
Tracy teacher Lisa Rodrigues won top honors from Tracy Performing Arts Foundation for her performance in “An Adult Evening with Shel Silverstein” at the Grand Theatre.
25 years ago — 1994
City Clerk Sharon Smith has sworn in Dan Bilbrey as Tracy’s new mayor. Also taking office were new City Council members Les Serpa and Mark Stroup.
Pat Rogers, a Tracy native who is West Coast manufacturing manager for H.J. Heinz Co., is the new president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Audrey R. Glover, a veteran Tracy obstetrician and community volunteer, has been named Tracy “Citizen of the Year.”
Tracy High’s Bulldogs defeated Oakland High, 58-49, in the championship game of the Tracy Winter Holiday Classic basketball tournament.
Alda Brothers is retiring as director of special projects for Tracy Public Schools.
Brighter Christmas food and toys have been distributed to 776 Tracy area families, according to coordinator Gene Birk. The program’s “jail” netted $8,287 in “bail” donations.
Steve Taylor, 42, a veteran Los Angeles police officer, has been named new captain of the Tracy Police Department.
The Mike Polzoni home at 134 W. 23rd St. has been chosen as the winner of the Home and Grounds Division of the Tracy Rotary Club Christmas Decorating Contest.
50 years ago — 1969
New “cargo transporters” at Defense Depot Tracy are speeding movement of cargo within the depot.
Production of condensed soup, mostly for private labels, has been ramped up at the Tracy H.J. Heinz Co. factory.
Tracy’s Holly Sugar Corp. plant is ending its 1969 “fall campaign,” which manager Sam Bragg described as “a smooth one.”
Tracy High’s boys soccer team blanked Edison of Stockton, 2-0, to capture the San Joaquin Prep League title for the second year in a row.
Four suspects have been arrested in a major “pot bust” in Tracy.
Directors of Tracy Community Memorial Hospital have approved the purchase of new X-ray equipment and a new ambulance.
The Frank Bacchetti home at 19001 S. MacArthur Drive is the Home and Grounds winner of the Tracy Rotary Club Christmas Decorating Contest.
75 years ago — 1944
Two Tracy sailors, Henry Schmidt and Cecil Rich, have survived the sinking of the escort carrier Gambier Bay in the Leyte Gulf of the Philippines.
Army Cpl. James Rehn, originally reported missing in action in the Philippines, is now reported to have died while operating a radio in a guerilla unit.
Navy Lt. j.g. John B. Czerny has been awarded the Air Medal posthumously for heroism in aerial combat in the Pacific.
Tracy voters living in Parker Acres have approved annexation to Tracy by a 2-1 margin.
100 years ago — 1919
Land consisting of 13,000 acres in the El Pescadero Rancho northwest of Tracy is being subdivided into smaller farms.
Tracy’s new American Legion post has been chartered with 39 members, mostly veterans of World War I. Three Civil War veterans were named honorary members.
