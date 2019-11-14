This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2009
On Veterans Day, Larry Re, an Army Air Forces technical sergeant and B-17 crewman in World War II, recalled spending 2 hours, 40 minutes in the North Sea after his plane was shot down while returning from a bombing mission.
The name of Marine Staff Sgt. Daniel Hansen was unveiled during Veterans Day services at the Tracy War Memorial. He was killed Feb. 14 in Afghanistan.
Former Tracy High basketball standout Greg “Hot Rod” Reed was inducted into the Sacramento State Hornets Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Raley’s 58,000-square-foot food market has been opened in the Red Maple Village shopping center in south Tracy.
Organizers of Tracy’s downtown farmers market have decided to make it a year-round activity.
A slowly moving band of blue lights has caused a number of people in Tracy to question whether they were seeing visitors from outer space.
50 years ago — 1969
George Briggs, a member of the Deuel Vocational Institution staff, is the new commander of James McDermott Post, American Legion. He succeeds Boyd Carver, who resigned.
The Tracy United Crusade drive has reached 90% of its goal of $34,000.
Oakland Raiders legends George Blanda and Fred Biletnikoff were featured speakers at the annual Sports Night of the Tracy Civic Athletic Club.
Tony Zaragoza ran 96 yards for the Tracy Bulldogs’ first touchdown as they blanked the Atwater Falcons, 20-0.
The Tracy Planning Commission is looking at plans to straighten out Sixth Street.
75 years ago — 1944
Tracy voters helped President Franklin D. Roosevelt win an unprecedented fourth term in the November general election. Roosevelt received 1,241 votes to Thomas Dewey’s 695 votes within the city limits and in Parker Acres.
Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Richard Nickerson has been reported as missing in action after his fighter plane failed to return from aerial combat over Europe.
Bill Levin scored both Tracy touchdowns, but the Bulldogs lost to Oakdale’s Mustangs, 27-13.
Arlean Alvarez has been installed as worthy adviser of Tracy Rainbow Girls.
Margaret “Peg” Hurley has received the Bronze Star Medal awarded posthumously to her husband, the late Maj. John Hurley, who was killed in Italy.
100 years ago — 1919
Thomas Henderson, a pioneer farmer in the Bethany area, has died at the age of 79.
The state engineer has cleared the way for a vote on the formation of the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District.
— Tracy Press archives
