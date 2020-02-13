Williams Middle School students made more than 500 valentines to be delivered to local veterans through Rep. Josh Harder’s Valentines For Veterans program.
Announced in January, the program invited schools, families, clubs and people of all ages to make valentines for veterans in the 10th District, which includes Tracy, Manteca and all of Stanislaus County.
The leadership class organized the valentine-making effort at Williams. The completed cards were delivered to Harder’s Modesto office last week to be distributed by local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts and Pacific Project Heroes.
