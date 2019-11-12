The Tracy Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for Community Recognition Awards to be presented at the Jan. 24 chamber gala.
Nomination forms are available on the chamber website, www.tracychamber.org. Deadline for entries is Nov. 21. Winners will be announced Dec. 6.
In addition to naming male and female Citizen of the Year winners, the chamber will recognize an outstanding business, educator-administrator, entrepreneur, professional, organization, and emerging youth leader.
The Jan. 24 chamber gala, where the awards will be presented, will be at the Tracy Community Center, 950 East St. A theme of “Tracy Once Upon a Time” will be carried out during the evening, which begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner and awards presentations.
Tickets, $75 per person, can be reserved by contacting the chamber at info@tracychamber.org or 835-2131.
