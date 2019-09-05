Saturday looks to be filled with activity in Tracy, with a motorcycle poker run benefiting at-risk youth and a new lobsterfest and cajun boil among the several events open to the community.
The Tracy Police Activities League kicks off the fun with the second Tracy PAL Poker Run heading out from Windmill Ridge Winery, 8350 Linne Road. After coffee, doughnuts and a blessing of the bikes at 10 a.m., riders will head out with their first poker card.
They will make stops at four more locations to finish their poker hands — crossing the Altamont to Livermore Harley-Davidson, circling north to the Wild Idol Salon in Byron, returning to Nohr’s RV Center on Grant Line Road and then finishing at the Front Street Plaza on Sixth Street.
People can still register for the poker run beginning at 9 a.m. for $25 per rider plus $15 for a passenger. Prizes will be awarded for the best and worst poker hands. The event also includes door prizes, raffle prizes and lunch. For information, call Tracy PAL at 831-6626.
When the motorcycles arrive downtown, they will be in time to hear cool blues music at the city of Tracy’s fourth annual Blues, Brews & BBQ event from noon to 9 p.m. at the Front Street Plaza.
Delta Brews Tracy, Morgan Territory Brewing, Lost Coast Brewery and Altamont Beer Works will be selling craft beers to accompany blues music performances by Mitch Woods and His Rocket 88s, Tia Carroll, and The Daniel Castro Band.
A homebrew contest and a rib cook-off are also scheduled. Food will be available for purchase from Speer BBQ, Hella Pie Pizza and other mobile vendors.
All ages are welcome, with caricaturists and face painters on hand to entertain younger folks for $5 a pop. For information, call the city at 831-6202.
Meanwhile, women will share their messages of faith at “The Scoop: What’s in Your Toolbox,” the annual conference of Scoop Ministries Inc., from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1635 Chester Drive.
The nondenominational Christian event is open to women of all ages from all churches and will feature prayer, worship music, local guest speakers and ice cream. Tickets are $15 at the door. More information is online at sharethescoop.org.
The Tracy Chamber Foundation’s inaugural Lobsterfest will be a night of seafood and music at the Tracy Municipal Airport, 5749 S. Tracy Blvd.
A social hour with a no-host bar will start at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by classic rock music from the Foam Riders from 8 to 10 p.m. The menu includes shrimp, sausage, potatoes, artichokes, corn on the cob and loaves of bread, along with a whole lobster for each diner.
Proceeds will go to educational programs that include scholarships and the Hire Me First youth program. Tickets are $85 and can be bought by going online to www.tracychamber.org or calling 835-2131.
For more community events, check the Tracy Press Datebook.
