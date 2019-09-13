West High Air Force JROTC cadets held a special flag retreat ceremony Wednesday to remember the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks 18 years ago and the sacrifices made that day.
A flag retreat signals the end of the day and serves as a ceremony to honor the flag.
Guest speaker Don Higgins, chaplain of Tracy Police Department, recalled the time he served at the site of the World Trade Center towers during the recovery efforts.
Fire department members across Tracy all paused for a moment of silence at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, remembering the time when a hijacked airliner crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
