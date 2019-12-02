The Tracy City Center Association publishes monthly news about events and businesses in downtown Tracy.
Through Dec. 24: Speer Family Farms Tree Lot — Visit the Cose Family lot at Sixth Street and Central Avenue. Take home a live tree brought to you by Speer Family Farms. Dates and times will be listed on the TCCA website at www.tracycitycenter.com.
Through March 28: Winter Farmers Market — Tracy City Center Association presents the Downtown Tracy Winter Farmers Market! Bring the family and come out and enjoy all the food, produce, retail and specialty vendors on Sixth Street between C Street and Central Avenue. The market will be held each Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more at www.tracycitycenter.com and www.sjcfarmersmarket.com.
Dec. 7/14/21: Santa’s Workshop — He’s making a list and checking it twice! Santa is coming to Downtown Tracy! Please be sure to bring the little ones down to visit Santa in his workshop at the Front Street Plaza at Sixth Street and Central Avenue. There is no charge to sit with Santa or to take your own photos. Treats and a special gift will be handed out while supplies last! Come visit with us on Dec. 7 right after Santa rides in on the Tracy fire department’s big red fire truck in the holiday parade. Santa will be back from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, and he will have two of his live reindeer with him on Dec. 21! More information at www.tracycitycenter.com.
Dec. 7: Downtown Tracy Holiday Light Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony — The parade and tree lighting, hosted by the Tracy City Center Association, will take place on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Please join us in Downtown for a festive holiday parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus, followed by the mayor lighting our town’s official tree at 7 p.m. at the Front Street Plaza on the corner of Sixth Street and Central Avenue. This annual tradition is well attended, so please arrive early to secure your spot for optimal viewing. More information at www.tracycitycenter.com.
Dec. 7: Sugar Plum Tea Parties — Come and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and other delightful characters at two parties co-presented by the Children’s Dance Theater and the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts. Enter the land of sweets, where a variety of tea sandwiches and confectionery delights will await you, and experience the magic of a time-honored Christmas tale. Two family teas begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Ticket prices: $25 for adults and $15 for children 15 and younger. New this season is an adults-only tea complete with food and alcoholic beverages! This 3 p.m. event is 21 and up only. Ticket price: $35, which includes two drink tickets. Visit the box office at 715 N. Central Ave. or www.atthegrand.org.
Dec. 8: “Navidad En México” — Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno comes to the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts at 2 p.m.! The Ballet Folklórico Mexicano’s primary and most popular production is “Navidad En México,” which has been entertaining audiences each December since 1971.This production takes the audience through a joyous venture, savoring the traditions of music and dance during the Mexican Christmas season. Tickets range from $15 to $35 and are available at www.atthegrand.org.
Dec. 13: Thompson Square — This country music duo, a multi-platinum international success with two Grammy nominations and honors as Vocal Duo of the Year from both the ACM and CMA Awards, will be at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts! The event begins at 8 p.m. and tickets, ranging from $40-$60, can be purchased at www.atthegrand.org.
Dec. 15: The Amazing Bubbleman — Come to the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts to enjoy a jaw-dropping performance by The Amazing Bubbleman at 2 p.m. Louis Pearl is one of the world’s leading bubble-ologists. Definitely something all members of the family will enjoy! Tickets are $10 for children under 13 and $12 for general admission. Get yours at www.atthegrand.org.
Dec. 21-22: The Nutcracker — Come enjoy this Tracy family tradition, which is co-presented by the Children’s Dance Theater and the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts. This is a not-strictly-traditional production of the magical ballet. Travel with Clara as her visions of the gallant Nutcracker, beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy and fierce Mouse King come to life. There will be multiple showings of this beloved show — Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. — with tickets ranging from $15-$35 and VIP tickets for $50. Choose your seats at www.atthegrand.org.
Please follow us on social media at Downtown Tracy for new and exciting events in 2020!
