The Tracy City Center Association publishes monthly news about events and businesses in downtown Tracy.
Nov. 2-March 28: Winter Farmers Market — The Downtown Tracy Winter Farmers Market is back for 2019-20! Bring the family and come out and enjoy all the food, produce, retail, and specialty vendors on Sixth Street between C Street and Central Avenue. Presented by Tracy City Center Association, the market will be held each Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more at www.tracycitycenter.com and www.sjcfarmersmarket.com.
Nov. 2: Fiesta de Muertos, Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno — The Grand is hosting a Día de los Muertos event! Bring your family and friends and be sure to purchase tickets at www.atthegrand.org for the 1 p.m. show in the ETK Theatre at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 N. Central Ave. Tickets are $15.
Nov. 2: Downtown Tracy Merchants’ Holiday Open House — Come downtown to “Shop, Play, Dine” to kick off your holiday season. Retail shops will host their annual open house from 4 to 7 p.m.; be sure to swing into the restaurants afterward for dinner!
Nov. 8: Robert Cray — Cray has five Grammy wins and a Blues Hall of Fame induction. He’s a recipient of the Americana Lifetime achievement award and has countless tours and over 20 acclaimed albums! His blues, soul and R&B sound will make for a show you won’t want to miss starting at 8 p.m. at the Grand. Tickets are $35-$55 and are available at www.atthegrand.org.
Nov. 16: Holiday Ornament Stroll — Come to downtown for another Downtown Tracy favorite! The Holiday Ornament Stroll is Nov. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. Thirty-five downtown businesses will have hand-selected ornaments that will be distributed to those who purchase a ticket (available online at www.tracycitycenter.com). Horse-drawn carriages will also be available free downtown for everyone! This event historically sells out; follow us on social media to stay up to date with events in Downtown Tracy.
Nov. 16: Grand Theatre Center for the Arts Open House featuring The Rockin’ Mistletones — There will be photo opportunities, activities, an art sale, live music, refreshments and family fun! The Grand is also a stop on the Downtown Tracy Ornament Stroll. Free and open to the public.
Nov. 21: 38 Special — This band continues to bring its signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year, including Tracy! Tickets range from $60 to $80 and are available at www.atthegrand.org.
Nov. 23: Tony! Toni! Toné! — Join the talented and authentic group of musicians who made some of the best R&B music of the ’80s and ’90s at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts! Tickets range from $40 to $70 and are available at www.atthegrand.org.
Nov. 26-Dec. 24: Speer Family Farms Tree Lot — Take home a live tree, brought to you by Speer Family Farms, from the Cose family lot at Sixth Street and Central Avenue! Dates and times will be listed on the TCCA website.
Save the date
• Holiday Light Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony: Dec. 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.