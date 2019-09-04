The Tracy City Center Association publishes monthly news about events and businesses in downtown Tracy. Check out the events and updates each month in the pages of the Tracy Press.
Sept. 7
Blues, Brews & BBQ, sponsored by the City of Tracy: This exciting annual event will take place at our beautiful downtown Front Street Plaza at Sixth Street and Central Avenue. This event will host its very own homebrew beer contest and a rib cook-off, as well as the best blues music throughout the entire day. Delta Brews Tracy, Morgan Territory Brewing, Lost Coast Brewery and Altamont Beer Works will join us to pour their delicious brews, which will be available for purchase! Don’t forget to bring the kids for a day of face painting! This event is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m.
Sept. 14
The Grand Theatre Center for the Arts presents Kevin Nealon: The season opener is a comedy show! Nealon is an Emmy and SAG award-nominated actor, comedian and author. He is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and has received critical acclaim for his role in the Showtime series “Weeds.” He now stars in the CBS comedy series “Man With A Plan”; produces and hosts the digital series “Hiking with Kevin”; and tours his stand-up globally. Ticket prices range from $35 to $69 and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Sept. 21
Tracy City Center Association presents the Downtown Tracy Wine Stroll, voted one of Tracy’s best events! A variety of samples will be poured downtown at 26 participating businesses. Local restaurants and food trucks will offer a variety of dining options. Bring your friends for what’s sure to be another fun night out in downtown Tracy. Tickets will be priced at $35 per person — must be 21 years or over. The event will also be open to the public and begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.
Downtown Tracy Artwalk, presented by the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts and sponsored by the City of Tracy: Don’t miss out on the last one of the season! This free, self-guided public event features local visual and performing artists, community organizations, and vendors. You are invited to meet the artists of our creative community, experience and purchase art, visit with local merchants, enjoy dinner and the hospitality of downtown eateries, and be a participant in one of the unique, artful events that make Tracy special. The Artwalk is perfect for a date night, family outing, or adventure with friends! It’s open to the public from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Grand, 715 Central Ave.
Sept. 27
The Grand Theatre Center for the Arts presents Blue Öyster Cult: Over four decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Indeed — the Long Island, New York-based band is revered within the hard rock and heavy metal scene for its pioneering work. Blue Öyster Cult occupies a unique place in rock history because it’s one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success. The band is often cited as a major influence by other acts, such as Metallica, and BÖC was listed in VH1’s countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time. Ticket prices range from $40 to $60 and the show begins at 8 p.m.
April 6-Oct. 26
Tracy City Center Association presents the Summer Farmers Market: Bring the family and come out and enjoy all the food, produce, retail and specialty vendors on 10th Street between Central Avenue and B Street. The farmers market will be held each Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Save the date!
• Oct. 5-27 — NEW! Downtown Tracy Pumpkin Patch.
• Oct. 18 — Girls Night Out: Witches & Broomsticks.
• Oct. 26 — Halloween Festivities.
• Nov. 2 — Downtown Merchant Holiday Open House.
• Nov. 16 — Holiday Ornament Stroll.
• Dec. 7 — Holiday Light Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony.
