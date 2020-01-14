The Tracy City Center Association publishes monthly news about events and businesses in downtown Tracy.
Jan. 25: Grand Foundation Student Film Festival — The public is invited to attend our exciting fourth season of the Grand Foundation Student Film Festival, featuring short films made by students from colleges, high schools and private film/art schools all over California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. These impressive films may make you laugh, cry, move you to action and — at the very least — entertain you! Tickets are $15 and are available at www.atthegrand.org.
Feb. 8: Jeff Bordes and Friends: Tribute to the Ladies of Jazz — Celebrating Black History Month, Jeff Bordes and Friends will return to the Grand for a special show, paying tribute to the ladies of jazz: Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and more. Tickets range from $25-$38. Event information can be found at www.atthegrand.org.
Feb. 21: Stroll Down Penny Lane: A Multimedia Show About the Life and Music of Paul McCartney — This event will take you on a stroll down Penny Lane with a live performance and beautiful accompanying films. The show’s songs span the length of Paul McCartney’s career, from early influences to the Beatles, through the Wings period and beyond. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.atthegrand.org.
Feb. 22: Caravanserai Santana tribute band with special guest Tony Lindsay — An established icon in the tribute world, Caravanserai is the most widely known and traveled Santana tribute band. All the instrumentation used by Santana over the years is there: guitar, keyboards, bass, drums, timbales and congas. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.atthegrand.org.
Feb. 29: Forejour: Tribute to Foreigner and Journey — Forejour pays tribute to the music of ’80s mega-bands Foreigner and Journey, recreating the soundtrack of a generation with stunning accuracy. Tickets range from $25 to $35 and are available at www.atthegrand.org.
Through March 28: Tracy City Center Association presents the Winter Farmers Market — Bring the family and come out and enjoy all the food, produce, retail and specialty vendors on Sixth Street between C Street and Central Avenue. The market is each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information at www.tracycitycenter.com and www.sjcfarmersmarket.com.
Save the dates
- March 8: Taste of Downtown Tracy — new event!
- April 4-Oct. 31: Spring Farmers Market
- April 4: Taps on Tenth
