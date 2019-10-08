West High students celebrated homecoming with an indoor rally and a parade through downtown Tracy, all with the theme “Wolfie on Television.”
Marching groups and floats paraded along downtown streets on Friday afternoon.
Later that day, senior class royalty candidates were introduced at halftime of the varsity football game against St. Mary’s, with seniors Pedro Casillas and Sophia Jones crowned as homecoming king and queen.
The Wolf Pack’s homecoming rally on Oct. 3 featured dances and club performances in Steve Thornton Gymnasium. Ernie Gomez and Evelynn Jimenez were named the special needs royalty, and class princes and princesses were introduced.
