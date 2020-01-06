More than 100 youths ages 10-18 attended the Sow A Seed Community Foundation Boys-to-Men Conference on Dec. 7 at Kimball High School.
This year’s theme was “Level Up,” and the attendees at the free conference participated in workshops; had a chance to ask questions during a panel discussion; and heard a keynote address by the author, life coach and motivational speaker Steve Bacon. Focus areas included healthy lifestyles, personal accountability, managing finances, developing leadership, networking, and communication skills. Throughout the day, various attendees won laptop computers, free internet, Golden State Warriors tickets, gift cards and Bacon’s book.
Sow A Seed Community Foundation also has a free girls conference in the spring and gives youth mentor and volunteer awards in conjunction with National Volunteer Week in the spring. Sow A Seed’s services for youths and families include mentoring, prevention and intervention assistance, educational programs, leadership training, and community support.
January is National Mentoring Month. Anyone who is interested in being a mentor or learning more about ways to help local young people can contact Sow A Seed Community Foundation at 229-4559 or online at www.sowaseedcf.org.
