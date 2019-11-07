Royal Gymnastics

The Level 3 team from Royal Gymnastics took first place at the Flipping Above the Valley meet Oct. 19-20 in Napa.

 Courtesy photo

The Royal Gymnastics Level 3 team took home the first-place banner from the Flipping Above the Valley meet at Gymnastics Zone in Napa, held on Oct 19 and 20. First-place team scores on the uneven bars (28.050) and balance beam (27.950) contributed to the team finishing first with an all-around score of 112.925.

Accompanying the team win were many individual first-place awards for Royal gymnasts. Melea Crone placed first all-around in the older division (37.750), including first place on the uneven bars (9.600) and floor exercise (9.650), and was the top athlete of the meet for Royal.

Also contributing to the Level 3 team win was Jaelynn Hawkins, who placed first all-around in the younger division (37.025), including first-place scores on the vault (9.550) and uneven bars (9.225). Gabby Klein had the first-place all-around score in the middle division (37.275), including the top score on the balance beam (9.325).

On the Level 4 team, Sydney Anthony was first all-around (37.600) in the middle division, placing first on the uneven bars (9.550) and floor exercise (9.475).

Flipping Above the Valley 2019

Oct. 19 to 20, Gymnastics Zone, Napa

Level 3

Older

Melea Crone—1, bars, 9.600. 1, floor, 9.650. 1, all around, 37.750. [b1] 

Madeline Sabala—1, beam, 9.400. 3, all around, 37.275.

Middle

Gabby Klein—1, beam, 9.325. 1, all around, 37.025.

Younger

Jaelynn Hawkins—1, vault, 9.550. 1, bars, 9.225. 1, all around, 37.275.

Madelyn Montero—3, all around, 36.525.

Olivia Hula—6, all around, 34.025.

Level 4

Older

Tanya Velazquez—7, all around, 32.225.

Middle

Sydney Anthony—1, bars, 9.550. 1, floor, 9.475. 1, all around, 37.600.

Maliea Iruegas—1, vault, 9.350. 3, all around, 36.175.

 

Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.