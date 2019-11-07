The Royal Gymnastics Level 3 team took home the first-place banner from the Flipping Above the Valley meet at Gymnastics Zone in Napa, held on Oct 19 and 20. First-place team scores on the uneven bars (28.050) and balance beam (27.950) contributed to the team finishing first with an all-around score of 112.925.
Accompanying the team win were many individual first-place awards for Royal gymnasts. Melea Crone placed first all-around in the older division (37.750), including first place on the uneven bars (9.600) and floor exercise (9.650), and was the top athlete of the meet for Royal.
Also contributing to the Level 3 team win was Jaelynn Hawkins, who placed first all-around in the younger division (37.025), including first-place scores on the vault (9.550) and uneven bars (9.225). Gabby Klein had the first-place all-around score in the middle division (37.275), including the top score on the balance beam (9.325).
On the Level 4 team, Sydney Anthony was first all-around (37.600) in the middle division, placing first on the uneven bars (9.550) and floor exercise (9.475).
Flipping Above the Valley 2019
Oct. 19 to 20, Gymnastics Zone, Napa
Level 3
Older
Melea Crone—1, bars, 9.600. 1, floor, 9.650. 1, all around, 37.750. [b1]
Madeline Sabala—1, beam, 9.400. 3, all around, 37.275.
Middle
Gabby Klein—1, beam, 9.325. 1, all around, 37.025.
Younger
Jaelynn Hawkins—1, vault, 9.550. 1, bars, 9.225. 1, all around, 37.275.
Madelyn Montero—3, all around, 36.525.
Olivia Hula—6, all around, 34.025.
Level 4
Older
Tanya Velazquez—7, all around, 32.225.
Middle
Sydney Anthony—1, bars, 9.550. 1, floor, 9.475. 1, all around, 37.600.
Maliea Iruegas—1, vault, 9.350. 3, all around, 36.175.
