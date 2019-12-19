Friday, Dec. 20
Boys basketball
West, Kimball and Millennium at West High Winter Classic, times TBA (V)
Mountain House at Argonaut High Tournament, Jackson, time TBA (V)
Mountain House at Amador Valley High Tournament, Pleasanton, time TBA (F/JV)
Delta Charter vs. Livermore, Patterson High Tournament, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball
Kimball, West and Mountain House at Kimball Varsity Tournament, times TBA (V)
Tracy at Napa Tournament, time TBA (V)
Boys soccer
Mountain House at Los Banos, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)
West at Bear Creek, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)
Girls soccer
West vs. Pitman, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)
Kimball at Liberty, Brentwood, 4/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)
Millennium at Big Valley Christian, Modesto, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Tracy and West at Lou Bronzan Tournament, Liberty High, Brentwood (V)
Mountain House at Women’s West Coast, Rocklin, time TBA (G)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Boys basketball
Delta Charter vs. Livingston, Patterson High Tournament, 12:30 p.m.
West, Kimball and Millennium at West High Winter Classic, times TBA (V)
Mountain House at Argonaut High Tournament, Jackson, time TBA (V)
Girls basketball
Millennium at Gustine, 7 p.m.
Kimball, West and Mountain House at Kimball Varsity Tournament, times TBA (V)
Tracy at Napa Tournament, time TBA (V)
Wrestling
Tracy and West wrestling at Lou Bronzan Tournament, Liberty High, Brentwood (V)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Boys basketball
Mountain House at Livermore High Tournament, time TBA (V)
Millennium at Orestimba Winter Classic, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Manteca High Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)
Mountain House at Castro Valley High Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)
Girls basketball
Tracy and West at Tracy Breakfast Lions Tournament, Tracy High, times TBA (V)
West, Tracy and Kimball at West High Classic, time TBA (JV)
Kimball at Ripon High Tournament, time TBA (F)
Mountain House at Chavez High Tournament, Stockton, time TBA (F)
Wrestling
Tracy at Mat Classic, Granada High, Livermore, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno, time TBA (V)
Friday, Dec. 27
Boys basketball
Mountain House at Livermore High Tournament, time TBA (V)
Millennium at Orestimba Winter Classic, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Manteca High Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)
Mountain House at Castro Valley High Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)
Girls basketball
Tracy and West at Tracy Breakfast Lions Tournament, Tracy High, times TBA (V)
West, Tracy and Kimball at West High Classic, times TBA (JV)
Kimball at Ripon High Tournament, time TBA (F)
Mountain House at Chavez High Tournament, Stockton, time TBA (F)
Girls soccer
Delta Charter at Ripon Christian Tournament, time TBA
Wrestling
Tracy at Mat Classic, Granada High, Livermore, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno, time TBA (V)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Boys basketball
Kimball vs. Natomas, 4/5:30/7:15 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Mountain House at Livermore High Tournament, time TBA (V)
Millennium at Orestimba Winter Classic, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Manteca High Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)
Mountain House at Castro Valley High Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)
Girls basketball
Tracy and West at Tracy Breakfast Lions Tournament, Tracy High, times TBA (V)
West, Tracy and Kimball at West High Classic, time TBA (JV)
Kimball at Ripon High Tournament, time TBA (F)
Mountain House at Chavez High Tournament, Stockton, time TBA (F)
Girls soccer
Delta Charter at Ripon Christian Tournament, time TBA
Wrestling
Tracy at Mat Classic, Granada High, Livermore, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno, time TBA (V)
Mountain House at Pirate Invitational, time TBA (V)
Mountain House at Queen of the Mat, Pittsburg High, time TBA (G)
