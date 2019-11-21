The Tracy Heat 15-and-under baseball team won the Veterans Classic Tournament, Nov. 9-11 at Big League Dreams in Manteca, when Julian Mejia drove in the winning run in the sixth inning of the championship game for a 10-9 win over the Reno Scorpions.
The Heat went 2-1 in pool play and defeated the East Bay Bandits 6-4 in their semifinal game to make it to the championship game against the Reno Scorpions.
The Scorpions held an 8-3 lead in the fifth inning, but the Heat came up with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie it up.
The Scorpions scored again in the top of the sixth, and the Heat scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, including Mejia’s walk-off single, which gained him tournament MVP status.
The team also includes Aidan Terry, Arthur Vasquez, Brandon Garcia, Anthony Vasquez, Preston Carrillo, Josh Celestine, Diego Ruiz, Christian Montoya, William Palacios, Alexzander Murrietta, Chris Voss and Trevor Jennings, and the manager is Adam De Haro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.