The Sac-Joaquin Section has released the basketball playoff brackets, including first-round and play-in matches for local teams. All games are at 7 p.m.
The Kimball High girls (22-6, 10-2 Valley Oak League) are the No. 6 seed in the 17-team SJS Division 3 bracket, and they will host Pioneer High (22-6, 7-3 Golden Empire League) on Tuesday for the first round.
Tracy High’s boys (11-10, 6-6 Tri-City Athletic League), the No. 14 seed in the 19-team SJS Division 2 bracket, will host a play-in game on Tuesday against No. 19 Vista del Lago of Folsom (8-16, 2-10 Capital Athletic League).
The Mountain House girls (12-13, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference) are the No. 14 seed in the SJS Division 3 bracket, and will travel to No. 3 Vanden High (24-4, 10-0 Monticello Empire League) for the first round on Tuesday.
The Mountain House boys (21-7, 13-1 Western Athletic Conference) are the No. 8 seed in the SJS Division 3 bracket, and will host No. 9 El Capitan (18-10, 11-1 Central California Conference) on Wednesday.
The Kimball High boys (12-16, 4-8 Valley Oak League) got into the 19-team SJS Division 3 playoffs as an at-large team based on the strength of their schedule. They are the No. 17 seed, and have a play-in game on Monday at No. 16 Lathrop (19-7, 11-3 Western Athletic Conference) to decide which team will face No. 1 Vanden High on Wednesday.
The Millennium High boys (12-14, 8-4 Central California Athletic Alliance) are the No. 13 seed in the 13-team SJS Division 5 bracket, and will travel to No. 4 Argonaut High (13-15, 5-5 Mother Lode League) in Jackson for a play-in game on Wednesday.
The Delta Charter boys (16-8, 10-4 Mountain Valley League) are the No. 12 seed in the 13-team SJS Division 5 bracket, and will travel to No. 5 seed Sacramento Adventist Academy (19-9, 13-1 Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League) in Carmichael on Wednesday for a play-in game.
The Millennium girls begin the SJS Division 5 playoffs at home on Thursday in the 12-team bracket. The Falcons (14-9, 7-1 Central California Athletic Alliance) are the No. 3 seed, and will host the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between No. 6 Le Grand High and No. 11 John Adams Academy of Roseville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.