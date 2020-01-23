Mountain House 70, Ceres 55
The Mountain House boys opened Wednesday’s Western Athletic Conference game with a 23-0 scoring run at home against Ceres High.
The early lead was enough secure a 70-55 win that kept the Mustangs (14-7, 6-1 WAC) at the top of the standings. Ceres (7-14, 1-6 WAC) picked up the pace and outscored the Mustangs in the second half, too late to erase their early deficit.
Senior Tavio Meeks led the Mustangs with 21 points. Junior Nikko Rodriguez added 14 points and senior Jalen Zeno scored 10 points.
St. Mary’s 71, West 57
The West boys put up a good defensive effort Wednesday at St. Mary’s High in Stockton, but they couldn’t overcome their early deficit.
The Rams (16-5, 4-1 Tri-City Athletic League) took a 22-13 first-quarter lead over the Wolf Pack (9-11, 2-3 TCAL) and finished with a 71-57 win.
The Pack held St. Mary’s senior Grant Jory, one of the team’s scoring leaders, to just 3 points, but after West got within 6 points in the fourth quarter, the Rams’ other scoring leader, senior Jamar Marshall, led his team on a late scoring run.
Senior Elias Woodward led the Wolf Pack in scoring with 20 points. Senior David Neal Hickman scored 12 points and senior Alfred Robinson added 8 points.
