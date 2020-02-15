Tracy 91, West 87
The Tracy and West boys basketball teams had one more chance to show each other who the best team in town is, so the Bulldogs and Wolf Pack brought their full passion and hustle to the court on Friday night at Tracy High’s Bill Swenson Gymnasium.
Tracy senior center Daniel Spencer said it’s the game he looks forward to all year because he knows that it will be when his team and the opposing team will play their hardest in front of a full gym.
“The Tracy-West crowd is always so packed and so intense and the crowd is crazy, but that’s my favorite atmosphere to play in,” Spencer said, adding that a close finish, after West erased its early deficit, dialed up the tension on the court as Tracy claimed the 91-87 win.
“The fourth quarter of the game being that close, and people being in foul trouble, the game was crazy, it was the most intense game I’ve played in high school.”
Tracy senior forward Sean Johnson agreed that the last game of the regular season against West High demands the most effort from players.
“We just wanted to play as hard as we can. We knew they were going to come at us because we beat them last time,” he said. “We feel the intensity as soon as we get dressed in the locker room.”
In the final contest of Tri-City Athletic League play both teams are finishing out of the top three TCAL teams that are guaranteed a playoff spot. Tracy (11-10, 6-6 TCAL) finishes in fourth place in the league and West (9-18, 2-10 TCAL) is sixth, though Tracy has a good chance of getting into playoffs as an at-large team based on the strength of the Bulldogs’ schedule.
Playoff brackets will be released on Saturday afternoon at www.cifsjs.org.
Friday’s game started off close, with the Bulldogs holding the early advantage on shots from Johnson, Spencer and senior Rasheed Asaf. West briefly took the lead midway through the first quarter, but the Bulldogs managed to pull ahead by as much as 12 points in the second quarter.
West continued to cut the Bulldogs’ lead. Tracy was ahead 44-39 at the half, and West senior Elias Woodward hit a 3-point shot to open the second half and proceeded to score 10 of his game-high 32 points in the third quarter.
“It’s crosstown rivalry and we all just came out hard with the intention of winning,” Woodward said after the game, adding that his team came in confident that the Wolf Pack could win it. “We knew what was going to happen but it didn’t fall on our side. It was a great journey. We had to go out strong.”
The Bulldogs kept the lead for most of the third quarter, but never by more than five points, with West tying it up a couple times.
Tracy’s Spencer hit a couple shots early in the fourth to extend Tracy’s lead. West’s Woodward and junior Isaiah Carroll led the West team as the Pack outscored Tracy in the fourth quarter and cut Tracy’s lead to 88-87 with seven seconds left. A couple of fouls gave Tracy senior Rasheed Asaf a chance to sink a series of free throws to make it 91-87 game.
West had enough time after that for senior David Neal Hickman to launch a half-court shot, which bounced around the rim but did not go through the net.
Tracy's Asaf said that as the teams battled through a close fourth quarter the Bulldogs were determined to put maximum effort into their final regular season game to honor the growth the players have experienced during the season.
“We struggled in the beginning. Coach (Junior Cueva) believed in us and we all believed in each other, we put in the work and good things came along.”
Tracy’s junior varsity team beat West 69-48, and Tracy won the freshman game 57-30.
Mountain House 69, Pacheco 39
The Mountain House Mustangs (21-7, 13-1 Western Athletic Conference) closed out their regular season with a 69-39 win at Pacheco High on Thursday. The Mustangs picked up the pace in the second quarter to hold a 41-19 lead at the half and continued to outscore Pacheco through the second half.
Junior Nikko Rodriguez led the Mustangs with 18 points, senior Tavio Meeks scored 14 points and senior Keanu Trujillo added eight points.
Venture Academy 78, Millennium 44
The Venture Academy Mustangs took an early lead and stayed in control the entire game for a 78-44 win over Millennium High’s boys in the final game of Central California Athletic Alliance play on Thursday at Tracy High.
The Mustangs (22-4, 10-2 CCAA) brought speed to their oppressive defense during the first half, forcing the Falcons (12-14, 8-4 CCAA) into multiple turnovers, and the Mustangs sank seven 3-point shots in the third quarter to extend their lead. Venture Academy also spread the ball around, with four players scoring in the double digits.
The Falcons got scoring contributions from nearly everyone on the roster, with senior Isaac Dewitt leading the way with 10 points, and senior Kaiden Joseph scoring eight points.
The Falcons finish the regular season in third place in the CCAA, which gets them into the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Dewitt said that the team continues to build chemistry on the road to playoffs.
“My team, we get along with each other well. I’ve been playing with my teammates for quite a while now,” he said. “We came back from last season where we really didn’t do well. We came back this season and did very well.”
“We’ll just keep working, come into playoffs and do better.”
Hughes Academy 83, Delta Charter 67
The Dragons (16-8, 10-4 Mountain Valley League) held the lead through the first half of their final regular season home game against the Hughes Academy Titans (13-7, 11-3 MVL). Delta Charter’s 42-32 lead at the half didn’t last through the third quarter as the Titans continued to outscore the Dragons through rest of the second half to give the Titans the 83-67 win.
Senior David Houston led the Delta Charter team with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
