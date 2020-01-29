Tracy 62, Lodi 46
The Tracy High boys have their eyes on the playoffs and hope that a pair of wins midway through the Tri-City Athletic League season will give them the momentum to finish high in the league standings.
In a 62-46 win at home over Lodi High on Monday, the Bulldogs (9-7, 4-3 TCAL) opened strong and maintained that pace against the Flames (7-16, 1-6 TCAL) until the end.
“I feel like the game against West on Friday (a 67-52 win) and even the first half against Modesto Christian (an 86-46 loss), I feel like we’re playing these tough teams well defensively,” said Tracy coach Junior Cueva, adding that the Bulldogs effectively outmatched a bigger and taller Lodi team.
“We did a better job boxing out today, so for us Wednesday and Friday is going to be for our playoff lives, so we’re excited to go Wednesday and Friday,” he said.
Wednesday’s game at Lincoln High in Stockton will break a tie for third place in the league, and on Friday, the Bulldogs will host St. Mary’s, which shares the lead in the TCAL with Modesto Christian.
Monday’s game showed him what the Bulldogs are capable of.
“I thought we handled their press well. I thought we made the basketball move around and we were unselfish today. I thought we moved the ball around well,” he said. “I thought we rebounded well, because they outweigh us by about 40-50 pounds apiece, so we did a good job on the glass.”
Senior guard Rasheed Asaf said the last two games showed a Bulldog team working much better as a unit than it did at the start of league play.
“We’re seeing more consistency and we’re locking down on defense, better and tighter than we did earlier in the season,” he said. “I feel like we brought our toughness. Because they are much bigger than us, we had to box out and get dirtier and play physical and play big as well, like them.”
Asaf scored 13 points on Monday and had seven rebounds. Senior Christian Avila was the Bulldogs’ scoring leader with 17 points, including three 3-point shots. He scored 10 of those points in the fourth quarter.
“My mindset was just to do my role on the team,” Avila said. “My role is to hit 3’s and keep the pace that the starters set, and that’s what I did.”
He said the team’s ability to work as a unit would be the key to success in the second half of league play.
“The main thing is our bonding as a family,” he said. “In the beginning we were very loose, very individual, but that West game brought us all together.”
Tracy won the junior varsity game 44-35, and Lodi won the freshman game 41-37.
Venture Academy 60, Millennium 32
The Falcons could not keep up with the Venture Academy Mustangs in their Central California Athletic Alliance contest on Friday in Stockton.
The Mustangs took a big lead in the first quarter and shut out the Falcons (8-12, 4-2 CCAA) through the second quarter to hold a 29-8 halftime lead.
The Falcons hit their shots in the second half, but the Mustangs (17-3, 5-1 CCAA) kept their lead to take the 60-32 win.
Senior Matthew Ramirez was the Falcons’ scoring leader with 10 points for the night.
