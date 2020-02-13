Modesto Christian 65, Tracy 53
The Bulldogs came out hot on Wednesday in their Tri-City Athletic League contest against the league-leading Modesto Christian Crusaders (19-9, 11-1 TCAL).
Tracy was up 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, but Modesto Christian turned the game around in the second quarter, holding a 38-34 lead at the half and then extending that lead in the second half.
That puts Tracy in fourth place in the TCAL. Only the top three teams in the league advance to the playoffs automatically, but the Bulldogs still have a chance to qualify as an at-large team.
The Sac-Joaquin Section also accepts any team that is No. 15 or better on the MaxPreps.com rankings for Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2. The Bulldogs are No. 14 on that list going into their final game of the season tonight against West High, with final rankings to be released after tonight’s games. The Bulldogs host the Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. at Tracy High.
Kimball 91, Oakdale 74
The Kimball High boys (12-16, 4-8 Valley Oak League) finished their season with a 91-74 win at home over Oakdale High (12-15, 0-11 VOL).
Senior John Harris led the way with 39 points, senior Tyree Richardson scored 15 points, and senior Jon Sarmiento scored 9 points and pulled in seven rebounds.
The Kimball junior varsity team finished VOL play at 8-4, and the Jaguar freshmen finished in first place in the VOL with an 11-1 record.
