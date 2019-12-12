Tracy 69, Kimball 60
The Tracy High Bulldogs opened strong in crosstown action at Kimball High on Tuesday, taking an early lead and holding a 36-27 advantage at the half.
The Kimball Jaguars put up tough defense in the third quarter and proceeded to outscore the Bulldogs, cutting Tracy’s lead to 44-43 going into the fourth quarter, when Tracy again outscored the Jaguars to get the win.
Senior Rasheed Asaf led the Tracy offense with 21 points, including 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, and senior Christian Labasan added 9 points for Tracy.
Senior John Harris led the Jaguars with 17 points, sophomore Kobe Harris scored 11 points and senior Tyre Richardson added 10 points.
Delta Charter 56, Don Pedro 30
The Dragons (3-3, 1-1 Mountain Valley League) outscored Don Pedro 32-4 in the first quarter as Delta Charter cruised to a 56-30 win on Tuesday in La Grange.
Senior David Houston scored 14 points for the Dragons and junior Diamond Houston scored 8 points. In all, 11 Dragons contributed to the final score.
Lodi Academy 57, Delta Charter 55
The cold-shooting Dragons fell behind 35-27 in the first half in their 57-55 loss at home against Lodi Academy on Monday.
Delta Charter’s shots wouldn’t fall as the Dragons hit 28% of their shots from the floor. Even though they outscored Lodi Academy through the second half, they couldn’t close the gap at the end.
Junior Steven Fontenot led the Dragons with 18 points and had nine rebounds, and senior David Houston scored 16 points and pulled in 18 rebounds.
