Tracy 67, West 52
A capacity crowd turned out for crosstown basketball at West High’s Steve Thornton Gymnasium on Friday night as the West Wolf Pack briefly overcame the Tracy Bulldogs’ early advantage, only to see the Bulldogs take control late in the first quarter and come away with the 67-52 win.
The Bulldogs (8-7, 3-3 Tri-City Athletic League) scored first, but the Wolf Pack, led by senior Elias Woodward, who scored six of his team-high 12 points in the first quarter, stayed competitive. West (9-12, 2-4 TCAL) tied it up 11-11, but after that the Bulldogs, led by seniors Sean Johnson and Daniel Spencer, extended their lead to hold a 31-21 advantage at the half.
Tracy went on to dominate the third quarter. Senior Rasheed Asaf hit two 3-point shots and scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in the third, and by early in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs held a 25-point advantage over the Wolf Pack.
West outscored Tracy in the fourth quarter as West junior Simeon Sims scored 8 points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Tracy’s lead.
Johnson totaled 10 points for the Bulldogs, and junior Tommy Chavez added 10 points. West’s leading scorers also included senior Jair Siller with 8 points.
Mountain House 77, Davis 54
The Mustangs started with a fast-paced game to take an early lead and never looked back in their 77-54 win at home over Davis High.
The Mustangs (15-7, 7-1 Western Athletic Conference) held a 41-26 lead at the half. Davis (5-17, 0-8 WAC) matched Mountain House’s offensive output in the third quarter before the home team came back in the fourth to finish strong.
Junior Vignesh Raman led the Mountain House offense with 18 points. Seniors Tavio Meeks and Jalen Zeno each scored 12 points, and senior David Gomez scored 10 points.
Stockton Christian 66, Delta Charter 53
The Stockton Christian Eagles came to Delta Charter High on Friday night to play the Dragons for sole possession of first place in the Mountain Valley League.
The Dragons (12-6, 7-2 MVL) overcame an early deficit but ended up losing 66-53.
Stockton Christian (20-1, 8-1 MVL) jumped out to a 19-8 lead in the first quarter before the Dragons started to outscore the Eagles. The Dragons went into the fourth quarter ahead 46-41, but they hit only three field goals and were outscored 25-7 in the final frame.
Junior Diamond Houston led the Dragons with 16 points. Senior David Houston collected 14 rebounds for Delta Charter, junior Shane McConville had seven rebounds, and junior Josh Tova had five assists.
