Millennium 53, Elliot Christian 26
The Falcons took control early in their Central California Athletic Alliance contest against Elliot Christian (1-8, 0-3 CCAA) on Friday at West High. Millennium (6-11, 2-1 CCAA) was up 17-5 after the first quarter and dominated both ends of the court in the second half to get the 53-26 win.
Senior Josh Marlin was Millennium’s scoring leader with 14 points. Senior Isaac Dewitt added 11 points and senior Mobin Sajadi scored 10 points.
St. Mary’s 71, Tracy 46
The Bulldogs came out strong in their Tri-City Athletic League contest at St. Mary’s High in Stockton on Friday. Tracy was up 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the St. Mary’s Rams took over in the second quarter to hold a 30-23 lead at the half and outscored Tracy the rest of the way for the 71-46 win.
Tracy’s leading scorers were senior Rasheed Asaf and junior Tommy Chavez with 16 points each.
Delta Charter 62, Holt Academy 58
The Dragons faced off against Holt Academy in Stockton on Thursday and came away with a hard-fought 62-58 victory. The win puts the Dragons (8-6, 4-1 Mountain Valley League) in a tie for first place in the MVL.
Senior David Houston turned in a solid performance with 23 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and six assists.
