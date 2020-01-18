Millennium 50, Stone Ridge Christian 34
The Millennium boys (8-11, 4-1 Central California Athletic Alliance) held a 25-20 lead at the half over Stone Ridge Christian (4-12, 0-4 CCAA) on Friday at Tracy High, and then took control in the third quarter on the way to a 50-34 win.
Senior Josh Marlin led the Falcons with 12 points, and senior Matthew Ramirez and junior Jacey Zuniga scored 11 points each.
Manteca 62, Kimball 57
The Kimball Jaguars were nearly able to overcome an early deficit against the Manteca Buffaloes, but Manteca outpaced Kimball on offense in the final minutes to bring the Buffaloes the 62-57 win.
The Buffaloes (9-11, 3-2 Valley Oak League) outscored the Jaguars (9-12, 1-4 VOL) in the first two quarters to hold a 35-29 lead. Kimball matched that pace through the third quarter, and by midway through the fourth the Jaguars caught up, with a 3-point shot from junior Tristan Well briefly putting Kimball in the lead. Manteca soon took the lead back and held on until the end.
Senior John Harris was Kimball’s scoring leader with 17 points, and senior Tyre Richardson scored 15 points.
Delta Charter 63, Elliot Christian 34
The Dragons played their first home game in four weeks on Thursday, and claimed a 63-34 win against Elliot Christian in non-league play. The Dragons (11-5, 6-1 Mountain Valley League) outscored the Elliot Christian Eagles through the first three quarters and backed off in the fourth. Junior Diamond Houston scored 26 points for Delta Charter and he had eight steals and four assists.
