Kimball 66, Atwater 53
Senior John Harris led the Kimball Jaguars to a 66-53 win at home over the Atwater Falcons on Tuesday. Harris scored 27 points and had five rebounds and three assists for the night.
Senior Kyle Gibson added 13 points and collected 11 rebounds, senior Jon Sarmiento scored 11 points and had seven rebounds, and senior Tyree Richardson scored 9 points and had four assists.
Kimball won the junior varsity game 59-54, and Kimball’s freshmen beat Atwater 51-41.
Livermore 59, Millennium 29
The Falcons fell behind early at Livermore High on Wednesday, and the Livermore team kept extending its lead. Senior Josh Marlin was the Falcons’ scoring leader with 7 points in the 59-29 loss.
Foothill 46, Mountain House 45
The Mountain House Mustangs opened Tuesday’s home game with a 14-9 first-quarter lead against Foothill High. Foothill outscored Mountain House in every quarter after that, tying it up 33-33 at the end of the third quarter on the way to a 46-45 win.
Sierra 78, West 60
The Wolf Pack led through the first half of Tuesday’s road game at Sierra High in Manteca, going into halftime with a 36-33 lead. Sierra took the game back in the third quarter and outscored West through the fourth for a 78-60 final score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.