Brookside Christian 71, Millennium 21
The Millennium Falcons’ start to Central California Athletic Alliance play hit a rough spot when the Brookside Christian Knights overwhelmed them 71-21 at Tracy High on Tuesday.
The Knights (10-5, 2-0 CCAA) had the height advantage and put up an oppressive defense all night. The Falcons (5-11, 1-1 CCAA) found ways to break through the press, but their offense had trouble getting to the inside to take shots.
The Falcons were held scoreless for nearly the entire first quarter, taking few shots and gathering fewer offensive rebounds. Meanwhile, the Knights dominated the boards and attacked the basket relentlessly, and they sank their outside shots in the second and third quarters.
Millennium coach Mike Woods said he’s trying to stress the importance of aggressive play to his team. Tuesday’s loss drove home his point.
“Everybody was hesitant to try to attack the basket except for a couple of guys, and then we get there and we’re worried about their size instead of just attacking the basket, and that’s the difference in the game,” Woods said. “I think we played decently in the beginning defensively, but if you can’t score, then all you’re doing is playing defense, and that just tears you up.”
The Falcons picked up their pace in the second and third quarters but still couldn’t keep up with the Knights. Senior Josh Marlin scored a team-high 9 points for Millennium, and he grabbed eight rebounds. Brookside Christian had four players score in the double digits, including junior Geronimo De La Rosa with a game-high 18 points, plus 10 rebounds.
Millennium 54, Turlock Christian 36
The Falcon defense limited the Turlock Christian Eagles to just 2 points in the first quarter of Friday’s game in Turlock, and Millennium’s offense kept up the momentum for a 27-14 halftime lead and a 54-36 win.
Marlin led the Falcons with 10 points, and seniors Mobin Sajadi and Kaiden Joseph scored 9 points each.
