Orestimba Winter Classic
After three quarters of close basketball, the Millennium boys ramped up their offense in the fourth quarter to secure a 44-32 win over Gustine High and take third place in the Orestimba Winter Classic on Saturday in Newman.
Junior Jacey Zuniga, Millennium’s all-tournament selection, led the Falcons with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and senior Isaac Dewitt scored 10 points.
The Falcons opened with a 13-9 first-quarter lead over Galt in the semifinals of the Orestimba Tournament, but Galt eventually got the upper hand for a 47-42 win. The Millennium offense stalled out in the second quarter, which allowed Galt to jump ahead and hold a 40-22 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Falcons got their rhythm back in the fourth but couldn’t make up the deficit. Seniors Matthew Ramirez and Kaiden Joseph scored 10 points each for Millennium.
The Millennium boys jumped out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter of their opening game of the Orestimba Tournament on Dec. 26 and kept up their pace for a 72-22 win against Vanguard. Vanguard recovered in the second quarter but was no match for the Falcon defense in the second half. Dewitt led the Millennium offense with 19 points, Joseph added 12 points and had nine rebounds, and Zuniga pulled in nine rebounds.
Delta Charter 82, Waterford 74
The Dragons traveled to Waterford High on Monday for their final game of 2019 and came away with an 82-74 win.
After a close first quarter, Delta Charter jumped out to a 45-30 halftime lead and maintained the lead as Waterford attempted a fourth-quarter comeback.
Delta Charter junior Diamond Houston scored a game-high 25 points, and the Delta Charter bench was also a factor in the Dragons’ victory. Juniors Diego Mateo, Josh Beasley and Mike Cook combined for 17 points and 10 rebounds.
