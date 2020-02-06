Mountain House 60, Beyer 50
The Mountain House Mustangs got back at one of their leading Western Athletic Conference opponents Wednesday with their 60-50 win at home over Beyer High in Modesto .
The win kept the Mustangs (18-7, 10-1 WAC) in first place, but with three games left in the league season, they’re still facing competition for the top spot from Beyer (15-9, 9-2 WAC) and Lathrop (16-6, 8-2 WAC).
The Mountain House team will play again today at Lathrop High.
“They’re going to be ready for us, so we’re not done,” coach Nolan Dixon said. “The league put us through this little gantlet but we’re up for it.”
Beyer started Wednesday’s game with a 12-10 first-quarter lead. The Mustangs turned it around in the second quarter for a 22-21 halftime lead and pulled ahead in the third quarter. To open the fourth quarter, senior Tavio Meeks sank his fourth 3-point shot of the night, bringing his total to a game-high 17 points. That fired up his team, which extended its lead to 15 points a couple times in the fourth before Beyer regrouped for a few good shots at the end.
“We’ve been practicing a lot for this,” Meeks said. “When we start scoring we pick up the intensity.”
Dixon added that the Mustangs showed determination.
“We wanted to get after it defensively,” he said. “Our guys just bought in and trusted each other to get the win at the end. We got a couple defensive stops, and we converted a few on offense, and the next thing you know, we’re up by 10.”
The Mustangs’ leading scorers included junior Nikko Rodriguez, who scored 13 points, 8 of them in the fourth quarter.
Delta Charter 92, Vanguard 64
The Delta Charter Dragons (14-7, 8-3 Mountain Valley League) outscored Vanguard in all four quarters Tuesday for a 92-64 win at home.
Senior David Houston scored 30 points and collected 26 rebounds, a school record, as he led the team to victory over Vanguard (5-16, 4-4 MVL). Junior Steven Fontenot added 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Delta Charter’s defensive leaders included Houston with six steals and juniors Carlton Juarez and Joshua Ford with four steals each.
Millennium 44, Stone Ridge Christian 37
The Millennium Falcons clinched a place in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs with their 44-37 win Monday at Stone Ridge Christian High in Merced.
The Falcons (12-12, 8-2 Central California Athletic Alliance) had to make a second-half comeback after the Stone Ridge Christian Knights (7-16, 2-8 CCAA) took a 15-8 lead in the first quarter. The Falcons cut that lead to 21-19 before halftime and then outscored the Knights through the second half.
Senior Josh Marlin led the way for Millennium with 23 points, and junior Jacey Zuniga collected nine rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.