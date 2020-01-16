Mountain House 60, Pacheco 27
The Mountain House boys basketball team has reached the point in the season where the Mustangs can see another Western Athletic Conference title within their reach.
Coach Nolan Dixon is confident his team can get there as long as the players continue to recommit themselves with each game.
Wednesday’s 60-27 win at home over Pacheco High was an important step in getting the Mustangs (11-7, 4-1 WAC) back to the top of the league after a 76-52 loss on Friday at Beyer High (9-8, 4-1) in Modesto. Dixon will be even more confident once he sees the team playing as a single unit.
“We’re 18 games into the season and I still feel like we’re not all the way bought in yet,” Dixon said. “We gave up a tough game last week on Friday against Beyer. We just want to make sure that didn’t knock us off our horse. It actually woke us up.”
Beating Pacheco was a good step, but the bigger challenges lie ahead when the Mustangs face league leader Lathrop at the end of the month and then Beyer and Lathrop again in the first week of February.
“Tonight (Pacheco) didn’t really make us run an offense, and when we play against better teams, we’re going to have to run some type of offense,” Dixon said, adding that discipline would be key. “Tonight they were passing the ball well, and as we’ve seen, if we pass the ball well, we get open shots and shots start to fall. When we start trying to put everything on our backs individually, that’s when we start to have mishaps, have turnovers. We’re just making sure that we stay ready for the next game and making sure we stay on top of this league.”
The Mustangs took control of Wednesday’s game early. Pacheco scored first, but Mountain House senior David Gomez and junior Jordan Lawrence led a 22-1 scoring run that extended into the second quarter.
Pacheco never recovered any kind of momentum as the Mountain House team grabbed rebounds, forced turnovers and got contributions from across the roster. Senior Jalen Zeno led the offense in the third quarter, and junior Vignesh Raman hit three of his four 3-point shots for the night during the fourth quarter.
“We’re meshing together as a team right now, and that kind of showed out today, passing the ball around and finding open shots,” Zeno said.
Gomez added that a strong effort and high-energy plays, including breakaways and slam dunks, got the team fired up.
“I see it in all of our teammates,” he said. “We all feed off of each other’s energy. If I’m hyping some of my teammates up, they’re going to get hyped up and it’s going to keep going and going and it’s just going to get better.”
He added that the win against Pacheco gave the Mustangs a chance to reestablish their momentum for the rest of league play.
“They’re a good team, but our passing was really good tonight and our chemistry is getting a lot better,” he said. “I honestly think we’re going to get a lot better this season. This is halfway through the season and we’re going to have better games than this.”
Raman finished with a game-high 14 points, Gomez scored 12 points, Lawrence put up 11 points and Zeno contributed 10 points.
Tracy 85, Tokay 34
The Bulldogs dominated their Tri-City Athletic League contest against Tokay High from the very start Wednesday at Tracy High. Tracy (7-6, 2-2 TCAL) outscored Tokay (3-16, 0-3 TCAL) 21-5 in the first quarter and never let up.
Millennium 53, Big Valley Christian 43
The Millennium boys stayed in contention for the top of the Central California Athletic Alliance standings with their 53-43 win Tuesday at Big Valley Christian High in Modesto.
The Falcons (7-11, 3-1 CCAA) opened strong and held the advantage through the end, outscoring Big Valley Christian (7-9, 1-2 CCAA) in every quarter.
Senior Isaac Dewitt led the Millennium offense with 14 points, and senior Josh Marlin scored 10 points and had six rebounds and three steals.
Delta Charter 76, Hughes Academy 62
The Dragons maintained their hold on second place in the Mountain Valley League with their 76-62 win at Hughes Academy in Stockton on Tuesday.
The Dragons (9-5, 5-1 MVL) brought strong intensity to the game, especially in the fourth quarter after the Hughes Academy Titans (6-6, 5-2 MVL) threatened to overcome the Dragons’ early lead.
The Dragons shot 47% from the floor, and junior Diamond Houston led the offense with 26 points. Junior Shane McConville and senior David Houston sparked the Dragons’ fast break as they totaled 31 rebounds.
West 93, Lodi 65
After a slow first quarter, the Wolf Pack hit its stride and outscored Lodi for the rest of the game on Friday at Lodi High.
Lodi went into the second quarter with a 16-10 lead and West caught up to take a 32-30 halftime lead.
Senior Elias Woodward scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter and the Wolf Pack outscored Lodi 34-18 in the fourth quarter, with senior Jair Siller and junior Parmeet Gill each scoring 10 points in the fourth.
Siller finished the night with 22 points, including 17 of 22 free throws. Gill scored 16 points, including three 3-point shots, and senior David Neal Hickman added 12 points.
