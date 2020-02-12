Mountain House 76, Ceres 61
The Mountain House Mustangs and Ceres Bulldogs traded shots at the start of Tuesday’s Western Athletic Conference game at Ceres High.
By the end of the first quarter, the Mustangs (20-7, 12-1 WAC) had taken a 23-14 lead, and they outscored the Bulldogs (10-17, 4-9 WAC) again in the third quarter on the way to their 76-61 win.
Junior Nikko Rodriguez led the Mountain House offense with 20 points. Senior David Gomez scored 14 points and junior Jordan Lawrence added 9 points.
Delta Charter 72, Holt Academy 61
The Delta Charter Dragons sealed their place in the playoffs with their 72-61 win at home on Tuesday over Holt Academy.
The Dragons (16-7, 10-3 Mountain Valley League) led 48-33 at halftime. While Holt Academy (10-14, 7-7 MVL) outscored Delta Charter in the third quarter, the Dragons held onto their lead until the end.
Junior Steven Fontenot scored 20 points and had 22 rebounds, and junior Diamond Houston scored 20 points and had four assists and seven steals.
Delta Charter 64, Tioga 18
The Dragons ran out to a 29-0 lead in the first quarter and were up 37-2 at halftime of their home game against Tioga High (3-12, 3-7 MVL).
Fontenot led the offense with 20 points, and senior David Houston scored 11 points. Junior Joshua Ford led the defense with 15 steals, and junior Shane McConville had 12 rebounds.
