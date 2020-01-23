The Tracy High boys confronted the league-leading Modesto Christian Crusaders with a fast, aggressive offense, but they soon fell victim to the Crusaders’ height and dominance of the inside in an 82-46 loss at home Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (7-7, 2-3 Tri-City Athletic League) were tied 19-19 with the Crusaders (14-6, 6-0 TCAL) at the end of the first quarter. Tracy scored four 3-point shots in the first quarter — two from senior Daniel Spencer and one each from senior Rasheed Asaf and junior Tommy Chavez.
But the Crusaders came out with a 15-1 scoring run in the second quarter as Tracy players missed shots and Modesto Christian players got the rebounds. Late in the second, the Bulldogs got some momentum back with a couple of 3-pointers from Asaf, who scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half.
The next highest scorers for Tracy were senior Sean Johnson, Spencer and Chavez with 6 points each.
“We were playing and we were competing. We just stopped scoring,” Tracy coach Junior Cueva said. “That’s a good team. You can’t give them any avenue to score, and they outscored us for a while.
“From the get-go, I knew they were going to have the size advantage. I thought we came out and played hard at first, but you can’t get down 12, 14 points against a team that good.”
Modesto Christian continued to score from all angles in the second half. Four Crusaders scored in the double digits, including 18 points for the team’s scoring leader, senior Michael Pearson. Modesto Christian’s 6-foot-8 senior Alex Merkviladze scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds.
Modesto Christian stands alone at the top of the TCAL standings at the halfway point in the league season. Tracy wraps up the first half of TCAL play with a crosstown match at West High tonight .
Tracy’s junior varsity team beat Modesto Christian 61-58, and Tracy also won the freshman game, 40-26.
Delta Charter 64, ABLE Charter 24
The Delta Charter Dragons are at the top of the Mountain Valley League standings after their 64-24 win over ABLE Charter on Wednesday in Stockton.
The Dragons (12-5, 7-1 MVL) held an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and put up an aggressive defense that limited ABLE Charter (2-10, 2-8 MVL) to two points in the second quarter and shut them out in the fourth quarter.
The Dragons’ 28 steals for the night fueled their transition game. Junior Diamond Houston, with 19 points, and senior David Houston, 18 points, led the Delta Charter offense.
Delta will host Stockton Christian High tonight at 8 in the Teranishi Events Center for the game that will decide sole possession of first place in the MVL at the midway point of the league season.
Mountain House 74, Union Mine 72
The Mustangs (13-7 , 5-1 WAC) took a 2-point win over Union Mine (12-9, 3-0 Sierra Valley Conference) of El Dorado, 74-72, in the Nor Cal Sports TV Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase, played Saturday at Edison High in Stockton.
Senior Tavio Meeks led the Mountain House offense with 21 points. Junior Nikko Rodriguez added 19 points, and senior Jalen Zeno scored 10 points and had eight assists.
West 67, Tokay 41
The Wolf Pack outscored the Tokay Tigers in every quarter of Friday’s Tri-City Athletic League game at West High.
West charged out to a 28-11 halftime lead and stayed in control even as Tokay picked up the pace, giving the home team the 67-41 win.
Senior David Neal Hickman led the Wolf Pack offense with 12 points. Senior Jair Siller scored 10 points and seniors Tony Walker and Ajay Bal added 9 points each.
Mountain House 69, Los Banos 52
The Mustangs were in a three-way tie for first place in the Western Athletic Conference after a 69-52 win at Los Banos High (11-9, 3-3 WAC) on Friday.
Rodriguez led the Mountain House team with 22 points, including 6 of 6 free throws. Senior David Gomez added 13 points, Meeks scored 12 points, and Zeno contributed eight points and six assists.
