Mountain House 76, Kimball 68
The Mountain House Mustangs (4-1) secured another crosstown win Monday night at home against the Kimball Jaguars.
The Mustangs held a 19-12 lead after the first quarter, and the Jaguars’ offense came through in the second quarter to put Kimball up 36-33 at the half. The game remained close until the fourth quarter, when the Mustangs pulled away for the 76-68 win.
Junior Jordan Lawrence led the Mountain House offense with 17 points. Senior Jalen Zeno put up 14 points, and seniors Tavio Meeks and Roman Harada scored 13 points each.
Scoring information for Kimball was not available.
Delta Charter 80, Delhi 66
The Delta Charter Dragons (1-2) got their first win of the season Monday, 80-66 at Delhi High.
Delta Charter started with a 25-13 lead in the first quarter but saw Delhi catch up and make it a 38-36 game at the half, still in the Dragons’ favor.
The Dragons overcame their early foul trouble and had 12 steals in the second half. Junior Diamond Houston scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter alone and junior Joshua Ford totaled 14 points. Senior David Houston contributed 13 points, and junior Steven Fontenot scored 10 points and pulled in nine rebounds.
Delta Charter won the junior varsity game 60-38.
Mountain House 67, Tracy 63
The Mustangs controlled the first half of Saturday’s game at home against Tracy High, taking a 41-25 lead.
The Tracy Bulldogs ramped up the defensive pressure and then outscored the Mustangs in the fourth quarter, cutting their lead to 67-63 at the end.
Mountain House junior Nikko Rodriguez led all scorers with 24 points. Senior Jalen Zeno scored 13 points for the Mustangs, and senior Tavio Meeks scored 12 points.
Senior Rasheed Asaf was Tracy’s scoring leader with 13 points. Daniel Spencer scored 12 points for the Bulldogs and Christian Avila scored 11 points.
