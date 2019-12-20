The West High Wolf Pack won its first game in the 30th Winter Classic boys basketball tournament at West High on Thursday, beating the Millennium Falcons 66-43.
The two local teams started off with a close contest as the Millennium Falcons put up an aggressive effort and outrebounded the Wolf Pack on both ends of the court to get off to an early lead.
West caught up by the end of the first quarter with scoring contributions from seniors Jair Siller and David Neal Hickman and juniors Isaiah Carroll and David Ross, pulling ahead 33-24 at the half. The Wolf Pack maintained a rhythm through the second half and continued to outscore the Falcons for the 66-43 win.
Siller and senior Elias Woodward were West’s leading scorers with 11 points each, and Hickman and senior Ajay Bal scored 9 points each.
Omeid Nadery led the Falcons with 13 points. Senior Josh Marlin scored 12 points for the Falcons, 11 of them in the first half, and had three steals.
The Kimball Jaguars are also playing in the Winter Classic and opened with a win over Bear Creek High. Kimball started with a 19-10 first-quarter lead and held off Bear Creek’s attempted comeback. It was a 39-31 game in Kimball’s favor at the half. The teams played an even contest through the third quarter, and Bear Creek cut Kimball’s lead to 74-71 at the end.
Patterson 69, Delta Charter 45
The Dragons faced off against much taller Patterson team on Thursday, finishing with a 69-45 loss in the opening game of the Patterson Tournament.
Delta Charter could manage only a 22% shooting percentage from the floor, but senior David Houston turned in a strong performance with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
