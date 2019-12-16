Galt Warrior Classic
The West High boys won the Galt Warrior Classic, played Dec. 12 through Saturday at Galt High, with a series of close wins.
The Wolf Pack opened with a 76-72 win over Johnson High on Dec. 12 and then took a 54-52 win over Oakmont High. They finished with a 64-62 win over Calaveras High.
West senior Elias Woodward was named tournament MVP. Senior David Neal Hickman was named to the all-tournament team for offense, and senior T.J. Williams was all-tournament for defense.
West also had the top team in the junior varsity bracket, with Jaelin Butler named the MVP and Noah Abregana given all-tournament honors.
Kimball High won the consolation trophy after opening with a loss to Oakmont, 64-58, and then winning two games in a row: a 75-50 win over Johnson High and a 73-58 win over Millennium High.
Millennium lost to Galt 58-31 in the opening game Dec. 12. Senior Josh Marlin led the Falcon offense with 12 points and senior Isaac Dewitt scored 8 points. The Falcons followed that with a 56-54 win over Valley High on Friday. After trailing 37-28 at the end of the third quarter, the Falcons picked up the pace on offense to get the narrow win. Marlin scored 22 points and Dewitt scored 19, including five 3-point shots. Marlin led the Falcons again Saturday with 18 points in their 73-58 loss to the Kimball Jaguars.
Delta Charter 77, Stockton Christian 74
The Dragons trailed Stockton Christian 45-32 at the half on Friday in Stockton, but they came roaring back with a 45-point second half to win 77-74.
Senior David Houston led the Delta Charter comeback, scoring 14 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, and he grabbed 16 rebounds. Junior Diamond Houston scored 17 points, and senior Jon Paul Paoletti scored 10 points and contributed strong rebounding in the Dragons’ second-half run.
Delta Charter 54, Gustine 36
The Dragons used a stifling defense in their Dec. 12 game at Gustine High to come away with a 54-36 win.
The Dragons held a 31-18 lead at the half and stayed in control through the second half.
Diamond Houston produced 10 of Delta Charter’s 28 steals for the night and scored 17 points. David Houston controlled the board with 18 rebounds, and junior Shane McConville scored 10 points and had nine rebounds.
