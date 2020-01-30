Mountain House 58, Johansen 39
The Mustangs started off slow in Wednesday’s Western Athletic Conference game at Johansen High in Modesto. With a 12-9 first-quarter lead, the Mountain House boys (16-7, 8-1 WAC) held Johansen (6-16, 4-5 WAC) to just 2 points in the second quarter and finally hit their stride in the fourth quarter for the 58-39 win.
Junior Nikko Rodriguez led the Mountain House offense with 16 points. Senior Tavio Meeks added 14 points and senior David Gomez scored 11 points.
The Mustangs remain in a three-way tie with Beyer and Lathrop for first place in the WAC, with a home game against Lathrop today [melanie1] at 7:15 p.m.
Lincoln 62, Tracy 50
The Bulldogs dropped to fourth place in the Tri-City Athletic League after their 62-50 loss at Lincoln High (20-3, 5-2 TCAL) in Stockton on Wednesday.
Tracy (9-8, 4-4 TCAL) fell behind 15-7 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs regrouped to keep up with Lincoln in the second and fourth quarters, but the Trojans held on for the win.
Senior Rasheed Asaf led the Tracy team with 13 points, senior Daniel Spencer scored 10 points, and junior Tommy Chavez scored 8 points and had four assists.
Millennium 42, Turlock Christian 33
The Millennium Falcons (9-12, 5-2 Central California Athletic Alliance) came out strong with a 15-7 first-quarter lead and maintained their lead until the end in their 42-33 win over Turlock Christian (4-14, 2-6 CCAA) on Tuesday at West High.
Senior Isaac Dewitt scored a team-high 14 points, senior Mobin Sajadi scored 12 points and senior Josh Marlin added 9 points.
