Modesto City Classic
West and Kimball both went 2-2 at the Modesto City Classic, with games Dec. 4 through Saturday.
West opened the tournament with a 61-47 win over Davis and then lost 80-66 to Gregori High, which went on to win the tournament championship. The Wolf Pack lost to Pitman 76-75 and then defeated Hughson 79-65 on Saturday, with senior David Neal Hickman scoring 24 points for the Wolf Pack.
Kimball started with an 81-49 loss to Gregori and then beat Davis 63-33. The Jaguars lost to Beyer 62-51 and finished on Saturday with an 81-72 win over Downey.
Gustine Rotary Tournament
The Millennium Falcons went 1-2 at the Gustine Rotary Tournament, Thursday through Saturday at Gustine High.
They opened with a 60-54 loss to Livingston High after Livingston outscored Millennium through the first three quarters. Millennium’s offense came alive in the fourth quarter but could not erase Livingston’s lead. Senior Josh Marlin scored 19 points and had seven rebounds, senior Isaac Dewitt scored 10 points, and junior Jacey Zuniga collected 12 rebounds.
The Falcons then put up a strong performance against Vanguard College Prep, taking a 21-6 first-quarter lead and extending their lead through the third quarter before backing off in the fourth. The final score was 68-48. Dewitt led the Millennium offense with 16 points, Marlin scored 13 points and sophomore Krish Bajwa added 10 points.
In Saturday’s final, the team played a close first half against Orestimba, which took a 27-23 halftime lead before taking the game away in the third quarter and beating Millennium 57-44. Marlin led the Falcons with 19 points and Zuniga scored 9 points.
Delta Charter 74, Elliot Christian 55
The Dragons put 11 unanswered points on the board before Elliot Christian scored in Friday’s game, played at Stockton Christian High.
Delta Charter junior Joshua Ford led his team with 18 points and senior David Houston scored 15 points. After the game, the Elliot Christian team brought fans and players onto the court in support of Delta Charter sophomore D’Anthony Houston, who suffered a broken leg the week before and will not play the rest of the season.
Stagg Tournament
The Tracy High Bulldogs took third place at the Joe Nava Tournament, played Thursday through Saturday at Stagg High in Stockton.
The Bulldogs opened with a 58-32 win over Patterson, holding a 26-16 lead at the half and then shutting down the Patterson offense in the third quarter.
Stagg beat Tracy 57-48 in Friday’s semifinals, starting with a 16-7 first-quarter lead. Tracy cut that lead to 36-34 by the end of the third quarter before Stagg picked up the pace again in the fourth.
The Bulldogs beat Bear Creek 63-56 in Saturday’s third-place game, taking the lead in the second quarter to pull ahead 29-24 at the half. Tracy held on through the second half for the win.
