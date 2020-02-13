Tracy 4, St. Mary’s 1
The Tracy High boys finished Tri-City Athletic League play with a share of the league title after they defeated St. Mary’s High in Stockton 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (8-5-4, 7-1-2 TCAL) are tied with Tokay High, which took a 2-1 loss at Lincoln High in Stockton on Wednesday. Tokay will have the advantage in playoff seeding as the Tigers beat Tracy 3-1 on Jan. 29 in Lodi and the teams tied 2-2 on Jan. 10 in Tracy.
West 2, Lodi 2
The Wolf Pack are also playoff-bound. West (6-3-7, 3-2-5 TCAL) finished in third place in the TCAL after a tie on Wednesday at Lodi (5-12-2, 3-5-2 TCAL).
