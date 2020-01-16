Tracy 2, Lincoln 0
The Bulldogs took a step forward in the Tri-City Athletic League with their 2-0 win at Lincoln High (4-2-4, 0-1-1 TCAL) in Stockton on Wednesday.
The game went scoreless through the first half, and Tracy got two goals in the second half from senior Jose Avalos and junior Trevor DeBie.
Lincoln won the junior varsity game 3-2.
Millennium 3, Stone Ridge Christian 1
The Millennium Falcons hosted the Stone Ridge Christian Knights on Tuesday at Kimball High, taking a 3-1 win.
Sophomore Nathaniel Washington got the Falcons on the scoreboard early with a goal in the fifth minute. The Falcons led 1-0 at the half, and the Knights tied it up 1-1 with a penalty kick in the 60th minute.
Millennium took the lead back with less than 2 minutes left when senior Jorge Espinoza scored with an assist from junior Yahir Vasquez, and senior Harpreet Dhadiala sealed the win with another goal in the final minute.
West 3, St. Mary’s 1
The Wolf Pack opened the Tri-City Athletic League season with a 3-1 win on Friday against the visiting St. Mary’s Rams.
West (4-2-2, 1-1-0 TCAL) and St. Mary’s (2-3-0, 0-1-0 TCAL) were tied 1-1 at the half, with senior Shabir Ashoq scoring first for the Wolf Pack. West seniors Carlos Benitez and Cody Cleary scored two unanswered goals in the second half to secure the win.
West won the junior varsity game 10-0.
The Wolf Pack followed their victory with a 4-0 loss at Tokay High on Wednesday. West’s JV team beat Tokay 2-0, with Eyber Reynoso scoring both goals for West.
