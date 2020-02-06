Tracy 1, West 0
The Tracy High boys have assured themselves of a place in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs and have their eye on a possible Tri-City Athletic League title after their 1-0 win at West High (6-3-5, 3-2-3 TCAL) on Wednesday.
Tracy senior forward Mikel Concepcion said the Bulldogs (6-5-4, 5-1-2 TCAL) had continued to build on their skill and determination to get to this point.
“At practice, we put in the hard work, the sweat, blood, and tears, and we did our best work to get to where we are now,” he said. “Going into preseason, we had a rough time starting up, but once we got into season, we started winning and winning. We got that momentum to propel ourselves toward the playoffs. It’s all my team’s work.”
Tuesday’s game saw lots of battling at midfield for possession. For nearly the entire game, almost all offensive attacks were turned back by defenders. Both teams had opportunities to score, with West senior Josue Cordova missing a shot just high of the crossbar about midway through the first half and Tracy getting an opportunity at the end of the first half when junior Trevor DeBie broke past the West defense and got a clear shot on the goal, only to see senior goalkeeper Saul Salgado dive at the shot and deflect the ball away one-handed.
Salgado blocked three more shots in the second half, including one six minutes into the half when junior Aeden Fernandez took a shot at the goal with no one between him and Salgado.
Fernandez said that his teammates knew the importance of persistence and patience against their crosstown rivals.
“We know they pass a lot, especially in the middle, so we were ready to make sure we could get the ball up to the forwards, over them. Try to take things slow because it’s a very intense game,” he said. “They’re our rival, so we had to make sure we keep our cool and don’t mess up or get the jitters.”
Tracy got its scoring opportunity in the 71st minute, when Concepcion was close enough to take a shot but was tripped by a West defender, resulting in a penalty kick for Tracy.
“I saw that he was coming in fast, so I wanted to push it to the outside and shoot in, but then he took my left leg out and I just fell,” Concepcion said.
Tracy senior Jose Avalos took the penalty kick and fired the ball inside the right post, just out of Salgado’s reach.
West got close a couple more times in the final minutes but didn’t get a decent shot off until the final minute, when senior Zaki Himatullah aimed at the upper right corner, only to see Tracy senior goalie Brendan Terry block the shot.
West coach Abel Dorado said the Wolf Pack had its best opportunities to score early in the game.
“We had three or four chances and we didn’t put it in. If you don’t take advantage of those chances, it’s going to cost you the game,” he said. “We don’t take advantage of our chances up in front, then when the other team has one chance, they take it and we’re done.”
West senior center midfielder Osvaldo Mesa said the Wolf Pack still have a chance for redemption.
“We played our best. We’ll see them in the playoffs again. We’re trying to finish the season strong.”
Tracy 2, Lincoln 1
Lincoln had a 1-0 halftime lead Friday at Tracy High, but the Bulldogs took the game back with two goals in the second half, both scored by Avalos.
Junior Marcelo Solorzano had an assist, and Terry had five saves for the night.
