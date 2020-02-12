Millennium 2, Venture Academy 1
The Millennium boys (7-3-0, 5-1-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) claimed a share of first place in the league with their 2-1 win over Venture Academy on Tuesday at Kimball High.
Senior Harpreet Dhadiala scored the Falcons’ first goal on Tuesday in the 30th minute, and Millennium went up 2-0 early in the second half on a goal from senior Jorge Espinoza. Venture Academy (6-4-2, 5-1-0 CCAA) scored late in the second half.
Both teams will advance to the playoffs. They will face off one more time in a neutral-site game at 3 p.m. Thursday at Big Valley Christian High in Modesto to determine the league champion and top seed for the playoffs.
Tracy 2, Lodi 1
The Tracy High boys (7-5-4, 6-1-2 Tri-City Athletic League) claimed a 2-1 victory over Lodi (5-12-1, 3-5-1 TCAL) on Friday at home to maintain second place in the Tri-City Athletic League going into their final league game Wednesday at St. Mary’s High in Stockton.
Friday’s game was scoreless at the half. Tracy senior Jose Avalos and junior Aeden Fernandez both scored in the second half, with freshman Jeffrey Moreno providing an assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.