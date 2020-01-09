Edison 6, Millennium 3
After being shut out in the first half, the Millennium boys soccer team scored three goals in the second half against Edison High in Stockton on Tuesday.
Edison (3-1-2) still finished with a 6-3 win over Millennium (3-1).
Millennium senior Jorge Espinoza scored for the Falcons in the 70th minute with an assist from junior Yahir Vasquez. The next goal was an own goal by the Edison defense, and senior Harpreet Dhadiala scored again for Millennium in the 85th minute.
Millennium coach Mark Cordero said the team held up well against Edison.
“This is a Division 1 school, so we learned a lot from this loss,” he said.
Kimball 0, Central Catholic 0
The Jaguars are still looking for a win in Valley Oak League play after a scoreless tie Tuesday at home against Central Catholic High.
Kimball now stands at 3-7-3 overall and 0-3-1 in VOL play. Central Catholic is 3-2-2 for the season and 0-2-2 in the VOL.
Kimball won the junior varsity game 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.