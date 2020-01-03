Galt 4, West 0
In the final game before Tri-City Athletic League play, the West High soccer team (5-2-2) played a strong first half, but eventually a determined Galt offense was able to break through the Wolf Pack defense in the second half to bring the Galt Warriors (8-1-1) the 4-0 win.
West coach Abel Dorado said that with seven players still out on vacation he wasn’t able to substitute in players like he usually would, but he still felt like his team got a good test against a Galt team that put up a persistent offense.
“We held them almost the whole first half until that goal that shouldn’t have been a goal,” Dorado said, referring to a dispute over a referee’s non-call in the first half. In the 32nd minute Galt took a throw-in from the right side near the West goal, though it was unclear which team sent the ball out of bounds and the Galt player made the throw-in before the referee made the call. Galt quickly exploited a gap in the West defense to score. Dorado got a yellow card for questioning if the referee even saw which player knocked the ball out of bounds in the first place.
Up until then the Galt offense had been putting constant pressure on the West goal, but the Wolf Pack defense held up under the pressure. Senior goalkeeper Saul Salgado blocked nine shot on goal before that one got past him, and senior defenders Osvaldo Granados and Salvador Morales also turned back Galt’s attacks.
West seniors Carlos Benitez and Antonio Reyes got close to the Galt goal in the second half Galt continued to keep up its attacks. Salgado blocked six more shots in the second half, but Galt got one past him in the 64th minute and also fired a shot into the upper right corner in the 70th minute. The Warriors scored one more in the final minute after Salgado blocked a shot, but the Galt’s offense was in position to make the followup shot.
West will open TCAL play on Friday at home against St. Mary’s High of Stockton.
“We had a good preseason so we’ll be ready for league,” Dorado said.
