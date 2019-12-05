Kimball 1, Tracy 0
The Kimball Jaguars got their first win of the season as they hosted Tracy High on Wednesday at Don Nicholson Stadium.
The teams played a scoreless game well into the second half, with the Jaguars using their speed to disrupt Tracy’s attempts to get close to the goal. Kimball’s offensive counterattacks were consistently met by a strong defense, and while the Jaguars had opportunities to shoot, Tracy senior goalkeepers Erick Jimenez and Brendan Terry protected the goal and totaled five saves for the night.
The Jaguars got their opportunity in the 68th minute after a throw-in near the Tracy goal. Kimball senior Julien Payan-Dedominici was on the right side of the goal when a teammate, senior Emiliano Olmos, passed to him and he saw an opening and followed the ball into the net.
Payan-Dedominici said afterward that the team has good players across the roster and everybody contributes.
“We can sub players as much we want and it doesn’t change anything,” he said, adding that while Tracy has a strong team, Kimball’s speed and conditioning gave the Jaguars the advantage.
Tracy junior Aedan Fernandez said the Jaguars were a good first match of the season for the Bulldogs as the Tracy team settles into its style of play. He had the job of marking Kimball’s Sergio Contreras and managed to turn away many of the Jaguars’ attacks.
“We had to bring a lot of patience to the ball,” he said. “We had to make sure our touches were clean. The Kimball offense, they’re pretty fast. We just had to be man-to-man with them.”
Millennium 4, Holt Academy 0
The Millennium Falcons traveled to Stockton on Wednesday and took a 4-0 win over Holt Academy.
Senior Jorge Espinoza led the Millennium offensive attacks, providing three assists. Sophomore Uriel Cervantes scored two of the Falcons’ goals, senior Diego Cervantes scored another, and senior Harpreet Dhadiala scored a goal and had an assist.
