The Tracy and West boys soccer teams proved to be an even match on Friday night at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The local teams tied 1-1 after both teams put up successful defensive efforts for most of the game.
Throughout the first half the teams took turns going on the attack but getting few opportunities to take direct shots. Even free kicks were turned away by effective defense on both sides of the field. West’s best opportunity to score in the first half came on a breakaway down the right side, but the shot went high.
Tracy also just missed a close shot early in the second half, with the ball going high, and another West opportunity late in the second half missed the goal just wide of the left post.
Tracy senior defender John Yanez said his team was prepared for a defensive battle.
“The first half they were attacking pretty well, but we set up good and we were defending well. In the second half we started attacking more,” he said, adding that the Bulldogs continue to build on their skill and experience. “With this team we’re getting more confidence and each day we’re working harder.”
Tracy finally scored in the 60th minute. West goalkeeper Saul Salgado deflected a corner kick from the right, but the Bulldogs got another chance right afterward on a corner kick from the left. Junior Marcelo Solorzano placed the ball right in front of the goal, where senior Jose Avalos was in position to make the shot.
Avalos said he shifted as if to move to the back, and then came forward to get clear of a West defender.
“I got (West senior) Salvador Morales out of the way and just happened to toe-poke it in and it happened to go in,” Avalos said.
It gave Tracy the advantage, but it also put a spark in the West offense, which intensified its assaults on the Tracy goal. After Tracy goalkeeper Brendan Terry blocked a penalty kick the Wolf Pack became even more determined.
After a long free kick up the field with less than 2 minutes left, Morales collected the ball for West on the right side and passed to the middle of the field, right in front of the goal, where senior Cody Cleary was in position to make the shot.
“Salvador got a great opportunity,” Cleary said. “I knew he was going to make the right pass at the right time. He made a beautiful pass and I couldn’t have done it without him.”
Morales said he was still feeling the sting of being outmaneuvered in front of the West goal and allowing Tracy to score.
“I knew if I faked it back the other guy was going to start running. Then I saw Cody in between the other players so I sent him a through ball and he just shot it,” Morales said. “Being a rivalry game both teams are going to go hard. It felt good redeeming myself after that.”
Since the Sac-Joaquin Section made soccer a winter sport in 2016-17 the Tracy and West teams have played each other seven times. In that time neither team has outscored the other by more than one goal. Tracy has won twice, West has won twice, and the teams have tied three times.
“West High, they’re always a good soccer team every year. Our games are always intense but we managed to slow them down,” Avalos said. “Second half, we had more intensity than they did. We kept moving and kept moving. I can’t take all the credit. My team did everything too, my coach did everything, so it’s all up to my team.”
