The West Coast Soccer boys Avalanche 09 Earthquakes logged a 4-2 win over San Ramon Tri Valley at Legacy Fields, the Earthquakes’ home field, on Sunday.
The Avalanche opened with first-half goals from Rujal Sah, assisted by Masyn Nuebel, and Jarren Nagra, assisted by Connor Giuliacci. Sarvin Varshney scored one more goal to put the team up 3-0 at the half.
Tri Valley came out strong in the second half, scoring two goals to cut the Avalanche’s lead to 3-2. The Avalanche made a change in their back line to reinforce the defense and got one more goal scored by Austin Aycock with an assist from Santiago Gomez from a throw-in by Neil Mishra.
