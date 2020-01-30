West 3, St. Mary’s 0
The West High boys moved into a tie with Tracy for second place in the Tri-City Athletic League soccer standings with a win on the road this week.
On Wednesday, the Wolf Pack (6-2-4, 3-1-2 TCAL) claimed a 3-0 win at St. Mary’s High (2-8-0, 0-6-0 TCAL) in Stockton.
Senior Zaki Himatullah scored two goals for West and senior Josue Cordova also scored a goal.
West won the junior varsity game 10-0.
Tokay 3, Tracy 1
The Bulldogs (4-5-4, 3-1-2 TCAL) took their first league loss to TCAL leader Tokay on Wednesday in Lodi.
Tokay (9-1-2, 5-0-1 TCAL) took a 2-0 lead in the first half and both teams scored in the second half.
West 2, Lodi 0
The Wolf Pack moved up in the TCAL with a 2-0 win at home against Lodi on Friday. Seniors Josue Cordova and Antonio Reyes both scored goals for West.
The junior varsity game was a 1-1 tie, with Eyber Reynoso scoring for West.
Tracy 6, St. Mary’s 1
Tracy High junior Aedan Fernandez led the Bulldog offense with three goals in a 6-1 win Friday at home against St. Mary’s.
The win put the Bulldogs in second place in the league, behind Tokay, at the midway point of TCAL play.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs on Friday were seniors Ben Riley and Jose Avalos and freshman Jeffrey Moreno. Avalos was credited with two assists, and juniors Marcelo Solorzano and Jason Orcutt and sophomore Jose Hernandez also provided assists.
