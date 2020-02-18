The West High boys soccer team got past its first playoff test on Monday, defeating visiting Oakmont High of Roseville 2-0 in a play-in game for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs.
The Wolf Pack (7-3-7, 3-2-5 Tri-City Athletic League) and Oakmont Vikings (5-11-1, 5-5-0 Foothill Valley League) are the No. 16 and No. 17 seeds. With the win, the Wolf Pack will go on to play the No. 1 seed, Whitney High (11-2-3, 6-2-2 Sierra Foothill League), in Rocklin on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Wolf Pack seized the advantage right away on Monday, scoring in the third minute when senior Josue Cordova crossed the ball from the left side to the middle, where senior Zaki Himatullah had a clear shot at the goal.
“It was a beautiful assist from my teammate, and we practiced that on the field,” Himatullah said. “We just did what we have to do.”
The West offense continued its attacks against a strong Oakmont defense, including a goalie who blocked five West shots in the first half.
“We expected them to go hard and they did that. They made us run and they had the position, but we play how Coach taught us,” Himatullah said.
Oakmont was also persistent in its assaults on the West goal. West senior goalkeeper Saul Salgado blocked five Oakmont shots in the first half, including a leaping save of hard free kick from just outside the penalty box.
“We expected some good play by No. 9 (Oakmont senior Noah Collins), who was good in the midfield,” Salgado said. “We knew they had a little shaky defense, and we tried to take advantage of that early on.”
The Wolf Pack scored their second goal at the start of the second half. Right after the whistle, the West offense advanced, and Himatullah sent a cross from the left to the middle of the field, where sophomore Eyber Reynosa was ready to fire the ball into the upper right corner.
Reynosa had just moved up from the junior varsity team and was playing in his first varsity game.
“At first I was nervous because I’m one of the smallest if not the smallest on the field, but then playing it just goes away,” he said.
Both teams had opportunities after that, but defense prevailed on both sides of the field. Among his four blocks in the second half, Salgado made another diving save, and he continued to outmaneuver the Oakmont offense when they tried to get close.
Oakmont got one shot into the West goal near the end of the second half, launching a long free kick to the front of the goal and putting it into the net with a header, but referees called Oakmont offside and West preserved the shutout.
Players said that the prospect of going on the road to face the No. 1 seed was familiar territory. At the end of the 2017-18 season, the Wolf Pack went into the playoffs as the No. 16 seed and score one upset after another all the way to the section championships, finishing as the SJS Division 2 runner-up.
“We’ve been in that situation before and we were able to go all the way, so that gives us a little confidence. It’s been done before,” Salgado said.
